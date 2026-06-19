Frassati Day 2026 Festival to Celebrate Young Saint's Legacy at Manila Cathedral

The second annual Frassati Day festival, running from June 25 to July 4, 2026, at Manila Cathedral, will feature a series of events including an exhibit, talks, and a Mass presided by Cardinal Advincula, focusing on the spirituality and social activism of Saint Pier Giorgio Frassati.

Frassati Day 2026 , a Catholic youth social action festival now on its second year, will be held at the Manila Cathedral from June 25 to July 4, 2026, culminating on Frassati's feast day.

The event adopts the theme "Pataas sa Diyos, Pababa sa Kapwa," reflecting the charism and spirituality of the young saint, a member of the Dominican Lay Order, activist, and athlete and mountaineer at the turn of the 20th century. St. Pope John Paul II described Frassati as a "man of the beatitudes" during his beatification in 1990, highlighting his dedication and selflessness in serving the sick and marginalized, as well as his role as a model for youth.

He is considered, alongside another youth saint and Italian, Carlo Acutis, to be the first from the millennial generation. A key highlight is an exhibit on Frassati's life at the Cathedral's Chapel of Saint Jude from June 27 to July 4, 2026.

On Frassati Day, July 4, the schedule includes Morning Prayers and Eucharistic Adoration at 8 am; Youth Social Action Talks on Frassati featuring Dr. Dave Dela Cruz, OP, President of the Order of Preachers-Laity, San Roque Chapter Marakina, and Fr. Christopher Jeffrey Aytona, OP, Spiritual Adviser of FSP, at 9 am; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 12 noon; and a Eucharistic Celebration presided by His Eminence Jose Cardinal Advincula, DD, OP, Archbishop of Manila, at 12:30 noon.

The festival is open to the public and attendees are asked to pre-register via a provided link. For more information or to access prayers seeking the intercession of Saint Pier Giorgio Frassati, visit the Young Thomasian Professionals Lay Dominican Fraternity Facebook Page





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Frassati Day 2026 Manila Cathedral Saint Pier Giorgio Frassati Dominican Lay Order Youth Social Action

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harley-Davidson Revives Super Glide for US 250th Anniversary with Limited 2026 ModelHarley-Davidson has reintroduced the Super Glide nameplate as a limited release of 2,500 units to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. The 2026 Super Glide features the iconic red, white, and blue color scheme from the 1971 original, which was Harley-Davidson's first factory custom motorcycle designed by Willie G. Davidson. Built on a Softail chassis with a Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic V-Twin engine producing 98hp and 163Nm of torque, it combines vintage styling with modern safety technologies including ABS, traction control, and selectable ride modes.

Read more »

Valerie West steps down as Miss Global Philippines 2026 amid compliance reviewValerie West has stepped down from her position as Miss Global Philippines 2026 following an internal review conducted by ALV Pageant Circle.

Read more »

Maserati Updates Three Models for 2026Maserati has updated three of its most popular models for 2026. The Grecale, the GranTurismo, and the GranCabrio now sport sharper designs and more capable powertrains. The updates also coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Italian carmaker's trident emblem, which all three models promptly share.

Read more »

TPB generates over P63 million in sales leads at ITB China 2026THE Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines generated P63.4 million in sales leads during its participation in ITB China 2026, held in Shanghai from May 26 to 28.

Read more »