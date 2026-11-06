Francisco Dizon Urges Safe Tech Use at #iamBrave Convention

Child protection advocate Francisco Dizon led the #iamBrave movement at Cebu Coliseum on November 6, 2026, emphasizing digital safety for youth under the Laura Vicuña Foundation.

Child protection advocate Francisco Dizon emphasized the critical need for adult guidance in safe mobile phone and social media usage during the #iamBrave National Convention held at the Cebu Coliseum on Friday, November 6, 2026. The event, organized by the Laura Vicuña Foundation, united students from across the Philippines to launch a broader movement empowering youth to reject abuse, online risks, bullying, and exploitation.

Digital Safety Education for Youth

Francisco Dizon, who serves as both vice president and trustee of the Laura Vicuña Foundation, highlighted that while children increasingly access technology, their comprehension of associated risks has not kept pace. He urged adults to help young people interpret the content they encounter on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, as well as the information provided by artificial intelligence tools. Dizon stressed that training on data processing and recognizing harmful content is essential for mental and emotional well-being.

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Stakeholder Voices and Educational Goals

Sister Chantal Mukase delivered the keynote address to the attendees, outlining the severe pressures young people face today. She addressed online risks, bullying, violence, and mental health concerns, connecting these modern challenges to the educational philosophy of St. John Bosco. Mukase emphasized that Bosco's approach centered on reason, religion, and loving-kindness, urging youth leaders to speak up against abuse and support peers to ensure every child feels safe and valued.

Curriculum and Community Outreach

The convention featured expert speakers addressing specific societal issues to provide comprehensive support for students. John Christopher Castillo spoke about the dangers of doomscrolling and its impact on mental health, while Fr. Marvin Labasan discussed child protection from a religious perspective. Jowie Reyes explored Filipino values and practices, Marjorie Fulgueras-Go covered relevant legal issues, and Kalachuchi Caballes discussed gender dynamics in the context of student safety.

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Foundation History and Residential Care

The Laura Vicuña Foundation, run by the Salesian Sisters, began its mission working with children on the streets of Manila in 1990. It currently operates a residential facility for up to 50 sexually abused children referred by the Department of Social Welfare and Development. This facility provides a safe environment for children to stay away from alleged abusers, who are often relatives or known associates, while they continue their schooling through online education supported by social workers.

Technical-Vocational Training Initiatives

Beyond residential care, the foundation manages technical-vocational and agricultural schools in Negros Occidental and Palawan. The school in Victorias City, Negros Occidental, teaches senior high school students practical skills such as cookery, housekeeping, sewing, information technology, and basic bookkeeping. Partner companies in the hotel and restaurant industries provide on-the-job training to prepare these students for future employment opportunities.

Expansion Plans and Student Advocacy

Francisco Dizon stated that the Laura Vicuña Foundation aims to extend the #iamBrave campaign to other parts of the country to reach more public school students who may face unique risks. The initiative encourages students to become Brave Buddies who recognize their worth and their right to dignity. Attendees are expected to share their learning with classmates and community members, creating a ripple effect of awareness and protection against exploitation.