France Deploys 70,000 Police as Strikes and Protests Sweep Nation

Hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected across France on Thursday as unions strike over wages and living costs, with 70,000 police deployed nationwide after weeks of unrest.

Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to take to the streets across France on Thursday as unions held strikes alongside student-led demonstrations that have gripped the country for weeks.

Authorities Expect Massive Turnout Amid Security Alert

Authorities estimated that 500,000 to 700,000 people would protest nationwide, with as many as 80,000 expected to march in Paris. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced on Wednesday that 70,000 police officers and security forces would be deployed across the country. He promised an extremely firm response to any acts of violence or disorder. The mobilization, called by trade unions including the left-wing CGT and the CFDT, was backed by student groups.

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Public and private education unions called for strike action, as well as unions representing rail workers, public hospitals and postal services. French power unions were also expected to join, state-owned utility EDF said. Marylise Leon of the CFDT union said it was going to be a strong mobilization. She anticipated a turnout comparable to France pension reform protests in 2023 that saw over a million people march.

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The strike had already contributed to France nuclear output being reduced by 2.4 gigawatts early on Thursday. The Education Ministry said 17.5 percent of public primary school teachers were expected to strike, while unions warned of likely disruptions to rail and public transport services. In demands addressed to both the government and employers, unions called for an increase in the minimum wage, which has not received any discretionary boost since 2012.

They also demanded across-the-board wage raises, tax reforms and better learning conditions for young people. The movement began with high school students protesting dismal learning conditions and concerns about opportunities for young people. It has coincided with widespread anger over the rising cost of living and inequality, which culminated on Oct. 17 in the worst rioting France has seen in years.

Security Failures Prompt Macrons Defense Meeting

Authorities admitted to security and intelligence failures that paved the way for the clashes, large-scale looting and vandalism of public property. President Emmanuel Macron convened a defense and security meeting on Wednesday ahead of the protests. An official close to Macron said the goal in the coming weeks was to get the river that overflowed back into its bed and to launch the presidential election in the calmest possible conditions.

The official pointed to the lower number of high schools blockaded this week compared with earlier in the crisis. On Wednesday, the Paris prefecture banned a major protest route planned between Place de la Bastille and Place de la Concorde, which would have crossed the center of the city. Police instead replaced it with an authorized route moving eastward away from the center.

Union Leaders Denounce Protest Route Bans

Several unions denounced route bans as a move to repress freedom of demonstration, and some filed last-minute appeals to have the routes reinstated. We can feel a cumulative effect: public sympathy for the high school and university students movement is not waning, and people are questioning restrictions on liberties, especially bans on demonstrations, said Fabrice Fort of the CGT union. This has sparked a wake-up call among people who usually do not speak out much, he added.

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Among those expected to join Thursday marches were students who said conditions in schools and growing uncertainty over their future remained major concerns. Irma de Banville, a 19-year-old student in Paris, said: We are trying to keep mobilizing as much as possible. Some people are not doing so because they are afraid. A lot of people are afraid of police violence.

Although student-led protests were largely peaceful, some saw clashes with police erupt with tear gas and water cannon fired to disperse crowds. An attempted murder investigation was launched after petrol bombs were thrown at security forces in Paris on Saturday.

Police Face Criticism for Heavy-Handed Tactics

Meanwhile, the police response has been criticized as heavy-handed and internal police investigations have been launched over allegations of brutality against demonstrators. Similar protests have sparked in other European countries in recent weeks, with youth-led demonstrations seen in Denmark, Germany and Italy. French authorities have sought to lower tensions after riots and looting on October 17 caught security forces off guard, leaving damaged shops and public buildings across the country.

Nationwide protests last Saturday were generally peaceful, with some clashes on the fringes. Even so, the political atmosphere remained tense, with candidates maneuvering ahead of the election and opposition parties seeking to capitalize on public frustration over living standards and government policy. A previous power sector strike in mid-September reduced electricity supply in the country and cut delivery capacity at France biggest liquefied natural gas terminal, Dunkirk LNG.