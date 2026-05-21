FPOP Opens Community Health Care Clinic in Davao City

Family Planning Organization of the Philippines opens its new Community Health Care Clinic in Davao City, aiming to expand access to reproductive and community healthcare services for underserved sectors in Mindanao. The clinic marks another milestone in improving healthcare access in Davao City, as FPOP and its partners seek to bridge healthcare gaps and expand access to quality reproductive and sexual health services.

The Family Planning Organization of the Philippines ( FPOP ) officially opened its new Community Health Care Clinic in Davao City , expanding access to inclusive reproductive and sexual health services for underserved communities in Mindanao.

The clinic will provide reproductive health services, family planning, counseling, and other community healthcare programs, particularly for marginalized and underserved sectors in Davao City. The project stemmed from a partnership among FPOP, the Department of Health-Davao, and the Australian Government through Australian Aid





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Family Planning Organization Of The Philippines FPOP Community Health Care Clinic Davao City Reproductive Health Australian Aid Department Of Health-Davao

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