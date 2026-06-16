FPJ-led Relief Efforts Reach Over 700 Earthquake Survivors in Sarangani Province

A detailed report on the relief operations led by FPJ Panday Bayanihan Party-List and FPJ Youth in Sarangani Province following a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake. The mission provided essential food and water to over 700 affected residents across multiple barangays, with special attention given to vulnerable groups. The operation involved coordination with government agencies, local officials, and private partners, highlighting the scale of the disaster and the ongoing humanitarian response needed.

SARANGANI PROVINCE - More than 700 residents affected by the recent magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Sarangani received food and clean drinking water through the relief operations conducted by FPJ Panday Bayanihan Party-List and FPJ Youth in the municipality of Glan on June 15, 2026.

The groups carried out feeding and relief activities in the villages of Taluya, Tango and Congan, providing immediate assistance to families affected by the disaster. Earthquake survivors here received hot meals, drinking water and food packs as part of the ongoing humanitarian response. In Barangay Taluya, 320 residents from Purok Bougainvilla and Purok Santol were given hot meals and seven-liter bottles of water.

In Barangay Tango, more than 180 residents received hot meals even as senior citizens, pregnant women and families with infants were provided additional water supplies and food packs. To support broader relief operations, FPJ Panday Bayanihan Party-List also turned over drinking water supplies through the Office of Civil Defense. The water donations were prepared for transport and distribution to affected communities with the assistance of the Philippine Air Force and the Philippine Coast Guard.

The relief mission was conducted in coordination with local officials, youth leaders and partner organizations. Additional support came from Food Panda, which donated packed goods and drinking water for distribution. The volunteer group said it assessed the situation on the ground before deploying assistance to identify communities most in need of immediate support.

The latest report from disaster response authorities show that Sarangani is among the areas hardest hit by the earthquake, with thousands of families displaced and significant damage recorded across affected communities. The relief operation follows an earlier donation of drinking water by FPJ Panday Bayanihan Party-List to residents in General Santos City through the Philippine Coast Guard





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Earthquake Relief Sarangani FPJ Panday Bayanihan Humanitarian Aid Philippines Disaster Response

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