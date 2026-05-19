FPI Announces Filing of Graft and Administrative Complaints Against Bulacan Local Official

The Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) has dictated its wish to file claims of graft and administrative violations against a local official in Bulacan province. According to the FPI, the official has inadequately enforced a local ordinance banning induction furnaces in steelmaking. Based on draft reports, the official could be held responsible under the Local Government Code, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) has announced their intention to file reports of graft and administrative violations against a local official in Bulacan province for allegedly neglecting the enforcement of a municipal ordinance banning induction furnaces in steelmaking.

The complaints may lead to law enforcement actions against the official, under the Local Government Code, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. According to draft affidavits, the official could face consequences for failing to execute Ordinance No. 704 and its accompanying regulations. The ordinance was initially passed by the Sangguniang Bayan on October 14, 2024, to counter environmental concerns and encourage the use of cleaner technology.

However, the following industries have been exempt from the ban, including automotive, electric power generation, and automotive spare parts manufacturers. These industries have until December 2025 to convert their operating methods. The FPI has repeatedly brought this issue to the attention of the concerned official, along with public demonstrations from local advocacy groups





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Graft And Administrative Complaints Local Official Stricter Environmental Policy Steelmaking Industry Unmet 6-Month Compliance Window%

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