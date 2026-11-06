Fourth Suspect Named in Indonesian President Wiretapping Scandal

Indonesian police named a fourth senior officer as a suspect in the wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto. The investigation reveals deep political rifts and impacts investor confidence in the $1.5 trillion economy.

Indonesian police have officially designated a fourth senior law enforcement official as a suspect in the controversial surveillance of President Prabowo Subianto. This development marks a significant escalation in an investigation that has exposed severe internal fractures within the nation's highest political and security circles. The case has intensified pressure on the current administration, revealing a deepening rift between the current leader and his predecessor, Joko Widodo.

Senior Official Identified as Key Suspect

During a press conference held late Thursday, police named a senior official with the initials SU as the new suspect in the wiretapping scheme. Local media subsequently identified this individual as Slamet Uliandi, a high-ranking figure within the country's criminal investigation apparatus. Investigators allege that Uliandi provided critical approval for the illegal interception of communications, acting as a central figure in the operational chain of command.

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Uliandi's career includes serving as the monitoring chief at Indonesia's Criminal Investigation Agency from 2010 to 2019. He also held the position of head of the investigation agency's information and technology unit from 2021 to 2026. Cyber crime unit director Suhermanto stated that Uliandi gave the go-ahead for the wiretapping activities and approved the deletion of interception records. Despite these serious allegations, authorities have not detained Uliandi due to reported health conditions.

Previous Arrests and Political Tensions

The addition of a fourth suspect follows the arrest of three senior police officers on Tuesday, including Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Listyo Sigit Prabowo served as the former national police chief and is currently the chief of staff for President Prabowo Subianto. He is widely recognized as a loyalist of Joko Widodo, the former president who remains a influential political figure. These arrests highlight the complex web of loyalties and rivalries within the Indonesian security establishment.

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Investigators are currently questioning 13 police officers and five criminal and IT experts to uncover the full scope of the surveillance operation. The national police chief has established a special team to manage the inquiry, as spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko confirmed. The motives behind the attempts to intercept President Prabowo's communications remain under intense scrutiny. This probe is seen as a test of the new administration's ability to maintain order and accountability within its own ranks.

Economic Impact and Public Unrest

The scandal has contributed to growing public discontent over President Prabowo Subianto's costly populist policies. This unrest is further exacerbated by weakening investor confidence in Indonesia's $1.5 trillion economy. The political instability threatens to undermine economic growth and international trust in the nation's governance. Investors are closely monitoring the situation as the political turmoil continues to unfold.

Despite the deployment of thousands of troops in Jakarta, the capital remained calm on Thursday and Friday. Military tents and buses were visible in the city, alongside a small number of soldiers. The presence of security forces did not trigger widespread protests, suggesting a temporary stabilization. However, the underlying tensions remain high as the investigation proceeds.

Broader Political Implications

Lawmakers are also considering a probe into the eligibility of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka. He is the son of Joko Widodo and faces potential removal from office. This move could be the first step toward challenging the political influence of the former president's family. The situation underscores the fragile nature of the current political alliance and the ongoing power struggle between different factions.

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The wiretapping scandal serves as a critical juncture for Indonesia's democratic institutions. It raises questions about the independence of the police force and the extent of political interference. The outcomes of these investigations will likely shape the political landscape for years to come. Authorities must navigate these challenges carefully to restore public trust and ensure national stability.