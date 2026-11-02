Fourteen Filipino Seafarers Return Home After Black Sea Drone Attack

Fourteen Filipino seafarers rescued after their ship was hit by maritime drones in the Black Sea have returned to the Philippines. They arrived safely at Clark International Airport after being repatriated from Bulgaria. The vessel, M/V Contship Jet, sank after the incident on October 28.

Fourteen Filipino seafarers have returned to the Philippines following a dangerous maritime incident in the Black Sea where their vessel was struck by drones. The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration ( OWWA) confirmed that the crew arrived at Clark International Airport on Monday aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR926 from Doha, Qatar. This repatriation marks the conclusion of a complex rescue and recovery operation that began late last month.

The October 28 Maritime Drone Attack

The fourteen crew members were among the eighteen total seafarers on board the Liberian-flagged container ship M/V Contship Jet when the vessel was attacked. The incident occurred on October 28 while the ship was sailing from Haifa, Israel, to Constanta, Romania. The crew was hit by three maritime drones during this specific leg of their journey. The other four crew members on board at the time of the attack were Ukrainians.

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Rescue Operations and Bulgarian Assistance

All eighteen crew members were successfully rescued with the direct assistance of the Bulgarian Navy and border police vessels. Following the rescue, the entire crew was brought to Varna, Bulgaria, to undergo necessary medical checks and assessments. The severity of the attack was evident as the vessel later sank, according to reports from the Bulgarian Maritime Administration. The sinking of the Contship Jet left the crew dependent on local authorities for their immediate safety and logistics.

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Temporary Stay and Repatriation Process

While awaiting the completion of their repatriation arrangements, the Filipino seafarers temporarily stayed at a hotel in Varna. During this interim period, Bulgarian authorities interviewed the crew members to gather details about the incident. The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Regional Welfare Office III provided specific airport assistance to the returning seafarers upon their arrival at Clark International Airport. This support ensured a smooth transition for the crew as they re-entered the country after the traumatic experience.

Future Support and Post-Repatriation Services

The OWWA stated that it remains prepared to provide post-repatriation services to the fourteen returning seafarers. This commitment includes ongoing welfare support to help the crew members recover from the incident. The repatriation highlights the continued risks faced by maritime workers in volatile regions. The return of these Filipino nationals underscores the importance of diplomatic and consular efforts in protecting overseas workers during international emergencies.