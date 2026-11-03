Four Suspects Named in Charles Usi Murder Investigation in Batangas

Four individuals with aliases Xam, Ento, Non, and Dali have been identified in the shooting death of musician Charles Usi in Batangas on October 25, 2026.

Authorities in the Philippines have formally identified four suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of musician Charles Usi in Batangas. The San Jose Municipal Police Station (MPS) confirmed on October 29, 2026, that investigators have pinned the identities of four respondents against the victim. These individuals were named through their known aliases: Xam, Ento, Non, and Dali. This development marks a significant escalation in the probe into the killing that occurred on the national highway in Barangay Banay-banay II.

Legal Charges and Victim Identification

The formal complaint was filed on October 29, 2026, before the Office of the Batangas Provincial Prosecutor located in Bulwagang Katarungan, Batangas City. The case carries Docket No. IV-02-PE-26J-00281 and cites a violation of Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended. While four suspects have been identified by the police, the investigation notes that two other individuals involved in the incident remain currently unknown to authorities. The Philippine National Police (PNP) stated that these unknown parties are linked to the death of Usi alongside the four named respondents.

Also read PNP: Well-known Personality Among Five Facing Murder Charges in San Jose, Batangas Shooting

The Fatal Shooting Incident Details

The incident took place on October 25, 2026, when Charles Usi was riding his motorcycle along the national highway. Video footage captured in the area shows the victim navigating the road before being ambushed by unidentified suspects who were also on motorcycles. The assailants opened fire on Usi as he rode, resulting in his immediate death. Initial reports suggested the rider might have been involved in a traffic accident, but a thorough examination of the body revealed fatal gunshot wounds to the back that penetrated to the chest.

Forensic Evidence and Crime Scene Recovery

Investigators recovered critical physical evidence from the scene of the crime in Barangay Banay-banay II. Police units managed to secure two bullet casings left behind by the gunmen. These casings were identified as originating from a caliber .45 pistol, providing ballistic data that will likely be used to link the murder weapons to the suspects. The recovery of this ballistic evidence supports the prosecution's case for illegal killing and provides a tangible link to the firearms used in the ambush.

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Victim Background and Motive Allegations

Charles Usi was a working musician who had just left a restaurant where he was employed when the shooting occurred. Authorities are investigating a complex motive involving an off-duty police officer who was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident. It is alleged that this officer was followed by several men after he was seen carrying a firearm. This sequence of events suggests a potential retaliation or a violent escalation resulting from the officer's conduct, leading to the tragic death of Usi.

Police Statement and Ongoing Investigation

The San Jose MPS continues to hold the four identified suspects as persons of interest in this high-profile murder case. The use of aliases Xam, Ento, Non, and Dali indicates that the suspects may have prior criminal records or are known within local law enforcement circles by these specific monikers. The case remains under the jurisdiction of the Batangas Provincial Prosecutor's office, with the formal complaint serving as the legal foundation for further judicial proceedings against the named individuals.