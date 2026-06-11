Four Philippine Cinema Legends to be Honored at The Eddys

The Eddys, an annual event organized by the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd), will honor four respected figures in Philippine cinema with the 2026 Movie Icon Award. The awardees include John Arcilla, Edgar Mortiz, Rio Locsin, and Janice de Belen.

Four respected figures in Philippine cinema will be honored at the ninth edition of the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors’ (SPEEd) The Eddys , set for July 5 at the Ceremonial Hall of Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.

The Eddys will confer the 2026 Movie Icon Award on John Arcilla, Edgar Mortiz, Rio Locsin and Janice de Belen, recognizing their enduring commitment to their craft and contributions to raising the standard of Filipino films. Also to be presented are the Isah V. Red Award, Joe Quirino Award, and Manny Pichel Award





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Philippine Cinema The Eddys Society Of Philippine Entertainment Editors (S Movie Icon Award John Arcilla Edgar Mortiz Rio Locsin Janice De Belen Isah V. Red Award Joe Quirino Award Manny Pichel Award

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