Foton Philippines Launches EV-Exclusive Dealership in Quezon City

Foton Philippines has revamped its Balintawak showroom and dealership to focus exclusively on commercial electric vehicles, supporting fleet operations with 14 to 19 electric vehicles and offering charging solutions and employee training.

Foton Philippines has revamped its A. Bonifacio showroom and dealership in Balintawak, now exclusively focusing on commercial electric vehicles . The 2000 sqm facility features four vehicle bays and dedicated service areas, supporting a fleet of 14 to 19 electric vehicles .

Foton now offers charging solutions, employee training, and 24/7 on-standby tech support to cater to its commercial clients. The dealership offers a range of electric vehicles for different applications, including people-movers, cargo carriers, and buses. Foton's shift towards electromobility is in line with the country's growing interest in electric vehicles, with the Department of Trade and Industry offering loans for hybrids and electric vehicles.

This move is seen as a strategic location, with many commercial vehicles and businesses in the area utilizing fleets





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Foton Philippines Electric Vehicles Commercial Evs Charging Solutions Employee Training Fleet Operations

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