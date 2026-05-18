Former UP Diliman students call on Cayetano to resign over Senate episode

Former student leaders and activists from the University of the Philippines Diliman have demanded that Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano resign, as they believe he has failed in judgment, leadership, and institutional responsibility. The group also called on Loren Legarda, one of the senators who voted for Cayetano as senate president, to reflect on the values she once stood for.

MANILA, Philippines – Former student leaders and activists from the University of the Philippines Diliman called for Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano to show profound failure in judgment, leadership, and institutional responsibility, after he put wanted Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), under protective custody, and later allowed him to flee the Senate, evading arrest by authorities.

The groups demanded that Cayetano resign if he has a sense of political responsibility and shame. More than a hundred alumni signed the statement. Senator Loren Legarda also reflected on the values she once stood for, as she was one of the 13 senators who voted for Cayetano as senate president





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Cayetano UP Diliman Students Desire For Cayetano's Resignation Call For Accountability Filipino Presidents

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