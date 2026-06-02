Former Senator Estrada and Co-Accused Committed to Jail in Sandiganbayan Case

Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada and three co-accused were committed to the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) following their surrender and posting of bail for a pending plunder case. The BJMP confirmed their admission and placement in the general population, while Estrada maintains his innocence.

Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada , along with three co-accused, was formally committed to the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology ( BJMP ) on Thursday evening, following their surrender and posting of bail for their pending plunder case before the Sandiganbayan .

In a statement, BJMP spokesperson Jail Superintendent Jayrex Bustinera confirmed that Estrada, Denryl Caeser Cortuna, Manny Bumagat Bulusan, and Arturo Lombres Gonzales Jr. had been processed and admitted into the facility.

"Cortuna was committed to jail authorities at 5:47 PM, followed by Senator Estrada, Bulusan, and Gonzales at 8:15 PM," Bustinera said. He added that all four detainees underwent mandatory medical screening procedures upon admission and have been placed in the facility's general persons deprived of liberty (PDL) population. This means they will be subject to the same security and custodial measures imposed on all detainees, including regular headcounts, visitation rules, and movement restrictions within the jail.

The commitment of Estrada and his co-accused comes after the Sandiganbayan's Fifth Division granted their petition to post bail, allowing them temporary liberty while standing trial for plunder and graft charges. Estrada, who served as senator from 2001 to 2013, is accused of allegedly receiving kickbacks from the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam, also known as the pork barrel scam, alongside other lawmakers and government officials. The case has been ongoing for several years, with multiple hearings and motions.

Estrada had previously been detained from 2014 to 2017 before being granted bail, but he was re-arrested in 2023 after the Supreme Court reversed the Sandiganbayan's earlier dismissal of the plunder charge. This latest development marks another chapter in the long-running legal battle. In a statement released shortly after his surrender, Estrada maintained his innocence, saying, "Mariin kong itinatanggi ang mga paratang laban sa akin. Ang mga ito ay walang batayan at walang bahid ng katotohanan.

I respect the rule of law and our judicial institutions, and this is precisely why I am posting bail and personally submitting myself to the jurisdiction of the Sandiganbayan.

" He expressed confidence that the truth will prevail and that the charges against him will be proven baseless in court. The prosecution, however, has opposed bail, arguing that the evidence of guilt is strong. The case continues to draw public attention due to the high-profile nature of the accused and the significant amount of public funds allegedly misappropriated.

As Estrada and his co-accused begin their detention at the BJMP facility, the Sandiganbayan has set pre-trial conferences to expedite the proceedings. The legal teams on both sides are preparing for what is expected to be a lengthy and complex trial, with millions of pesos in state funds at the center of the allegations





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Philippine Politics Plunder Case Jinggoy Estrada Sandiganbayan BJMP

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