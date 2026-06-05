Former Senate Presidents Urge Resolution of Leadership Dispute Amid National Crises

Former Senate Presidents have called on current senators to end their power struggle and prioritize pressing national issues. The appeal comes as two factions battle for control of the Senate, raising concerns about institutional stability during critical times.

A group of former Senate Presidents has urged current senators to swiftly resolve their ongoing leadership dispute and refocus on critical national issues such as the economy, food security, and energy security.

In a joint statement, ex-Senate Presidents Aquilino Koko Pimentel III, Franklin Drilon, Juan Miguel Migz Zubiri, and Vicente Tito Sotto III emphasized their appeal out of a shared moral duty to the institution, stating that the Senate's integrity and credibility must come before political maneuvering. They reminded incumbent lawmakers that the highest duty of a Senate President is not to cling to office but to leave the institution stronger and more respected than when they assumed it.

The former leaders called on all senators to de-escalate public rhetoric that demeans the Senate, to confine disagreements to proper forums like the Senate floor, and to prioritize urgent legislative work over internal power struggles. They stressed that the country cannot afford an unstable Senate amid economic pressures, security threats, and waning public trust in institutions.

The Senate has been embroiled in a leadership conflict between two factions: one led by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian and the other by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano. The crisis escalated after Gatchalian was elected Senate President Pro Tempore and subsequently declared acting Senate President following Senator Francis Chiz Escudero's unexpected appearance in the Plenary Hall on Wednesday.

This appearance broke a two-day impasse during which the Cayetano-led bloc failed to attend sessions, allowing those present to establish quorum and install Gatchalian as acting leader. Gatchalian defended the move, citing constitutional provisions and a Supreme Court ruling that a majority of 12 out of 23 senators can constitute quorum. He noted that the Senate had been unable to convene on June 1 and June 2 because the previous leader, Cayetano, was absent.

Cayetano, however, maintains that he remains the legitimate Senate President, arguing that the other side fell short of the 13 votes required to formally elect a new leader. He denounced the development as an illegal coup d'état that disregards the Constitution and Senate rules. The standoff has raised concerns about the Senate's ability to function effectively during a period of multiple national emergencies.

Former Senate Presidents have warned that prolonged instability could erode public confidence and hinder legislative responses to pressing issues. Their statement reflects a rare unified appeal from past leaders to set aside partisan differences and uphold institutional integrity. The Senate, as a co-equal branch of government, is expected to provide oversight and pass laws crucial for national development, making its smooth operation essential.

Both factions have invoked constitutional and procedural arguments to justify their positions, creating a complex legal and political dilemma. Resolving the crisis will likely require negotiation, adherence to established rules, and possibly intervention from the Supreme Court if the dispute deepens. The nation's economic recovery, food and energy policies, and security strategies may all depend on a stable and functional legislative body





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Senate Dispute Leadership Crisis Former Senate Presidents Gatchalian Cayetano Constitutional Majority Quorum Institutional Integrity

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