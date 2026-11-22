Former United Movement Against Drugs lawmaker Teodoro Lim died after being stabbed in Antipolo City. Police arrested suspect Boyet following a dispute over spare change.

Former United Movement Against Drugs party-list representative Teodoro Lim has died following a violent encounter in Antipolo City. The incident occurred on November 17, 2026, around 2 p.m., when Lim was attacked in a mall parking lot by a man named Boyet. The suspect allegedly initiated the confrontation by asking Lim for loose change, a request that reportedly escalated into a fatal stabbing.

CCTV Evidence of Violent Encounter

Closed-circuit television footage released by the Antipolo Police Station captures the moments before the attack. The video shows Lim entering his vehicle in the parking lot, followed seconds later by a man who approached the car. Although the actual stabbing was not recorded by the camera, police confirmed that the suspect repeatedly stabbed the former lawmaker inside the vehicle while it was stationary.

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Subsequent footage from a different camera shows Boyet walking briskly away from the scene shortly after the attack. He was observed boarding a tricycle, which he used to flee the immediate area. This visual evidence was critical for investigators in tracking down the suspect and establishing the timeline of events leading to Lim's death.

Suspect Arrested in Angono Rizal

Authorities identified the suspect by the alias Boyet and conducted a follow-up operation to locate him. Police successfully arrested Boyet at a house in Angono, Rizal, shortly after the incident. During the arrest, officers recovered Lim's stolen wallet and cellphone from the suspect. They also seized the bloodstained clothes that Boyet allegedly wore during the attack, which serve as key physical evidence.

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The suspect provided a conflicting account of the altercation. According to Boyet, he asked Lim for spare change, but the former congressman allegedly struck him with the vehicle's rear door. Police are currently investigating the validity of this claim against the eyewitness and CCTV evidence. The recovered items and clothing are being processed for forensic analysis to support the prosecution's case.

Family Mourning and Legal Action

Lim initially underwent a successful surgical operation after the stabbing but unfortunately passed away on Tuesday evening. His family has expressed profound grief over the loss, describing him as a loving and caring father and husband. They stated that they were unaware of Lim having any enemies, highlighting the sudden and senseless nature of the crime.

The family has expressed gratitude to the authorities for their swift response and the quick arrest of the suspect. Despite their sorrow, they remain determined to pursue full legal charges against Boyet. The case has drawn significant attention in Antipolo City, with local leaders condemning the violence and calling for justice for the former lawmaker.