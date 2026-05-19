Former President Rodrigo Duterte's Associate Counsel Changed

Exclusive news: Australian lawyer Kate Gibson has joined the defense team of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is facing charges of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

Australian lawyer Kate Gibson is the new Associate Counsel for former president Rodrigo Duterte in his crimes against humanity case before the International Criminal Court .

Prominent international criminal lawyer Kate Gibson has joined the defense team of former President Rodrigo Duterte who is facing charges of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands. The ICC registry confirmed this in a document dated 18 May 2026, noting that Duterte’s newly-appointed counsel Peter Haynes requested for Gibson to assist the defense team in the trial. Earlier this month, Nicholas Kaufman withdrew as defense counsel in the case ahead of the trial.

The Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) in the ICC earlier proposed that Duterte’s trial be set on Nov. 30, 2026. In its submissions dated 15 May 2026, the prosecutors noted that they expect to complete all of the necessary pre-trial proceedings by the end of September. The proposed date for the start of trial will be 30 November 2026.

Contingency plans were also made for the court should CCTV footage at the detention facility requested by the defense shows anything concerning the fitness. On the other hand, the ICC will consider all matters according to submissions and observations from both parties, particularly the prosecution’s proposal with the burden to prove the case





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Court International Criminal Court International Criminal Court ICC Rodrigo Duterte Crimes Against Humanity Court Case Kate Gibson Lawyer Representative Defense Team Changes In The Case

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