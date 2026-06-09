Former Police Official Rafael Dumlao III Arrested in Quezon City

Rafael Dumlao III, a former police official convicted of masterminding the kidnapping and killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo, was arrested by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Quezon City. Dumlao was arrested following the Court of Appeals ruling that convicted him in connection with the Jee Ick Joo case.

Former police official Rafael Dumlao III, convicted of masterminding the 2016 kidnapping and killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo, was arrested by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Quezon City .

Dumlao was served with a warrant following the Court of Appeals ruling that convicted him in connection with the Jee Ick Joo case. The case stemmed from the October 2016 abduction of Jee Ick Joo from his home in Angeles City, Pampanga, and Dumlao was accused of failing to disclose Sta. Isabel's role in the abduction and even defending him despite mounting evidence.

Prosecutors alleged Dumlao was a principal in the crime and one of the key figures behind the operation. Despite the Court of Appeals ruling, Dumlao remained at large for months, prompting authorities to intensify efforts to locate him





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Rafael Dumlao III Kidnapping Killing South Korean Businessman Jee Ick Joo Philippine National Police (PNP) Quezon City Court Of Appeals Administrative Charges Sta. Isabel Jerry Omlang Angeles City RTC Extortion Strangled Burned Remained At Large Intensify Efforts

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