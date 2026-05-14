Former PNP Chief and Senator Ronald Dela Rosa Faces ICC Arrest Warrant for Drug War Crimes

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa has been added to the International Criminal Court defendants list for alleged crimes against humanity, leading to a legal standoff and his eventual escape from the Senate.

The legal landscape for former Philippine National Police chief and current second-term Senator Ronald Marapon dela Rosa has taken a dramatic turn as his name now appears prominently on the official website of the International Criminal Court.

This listing puts him under the category of Cases, positioned alongside other high-profile figures, including former Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. Both individuals are facing severe accusations regarding crimes against humanity, specifically focused on the murder charges arising from the controversial and bloody war on drugs that characterized the Duterte presidency. For a significant period, the arrest warrant for Dela Rosa remained a secret, having been issued on November 6, 2025.

It was only unsealed and made public on May 11, 2026, coinciding with his first appearance at the Senate after a mysterious six-month hiatus that began in November 2025, shortly after rumors of his impending arrest began to circulate. The details provided by the International Criminal Court specify that the 64-year-old senator is allegedly responsible for the crime against humanity of murder.

The charges cover a period between July 3, 2016, and the end of April 2018, during which it is alleged that no fewer than 32 individuals were killed in the Philippines. The ICC suggests that these deaths were the result of a common plan aimed at eliminating alleged criminals, including those suspected of being involved in the use, sale, or production of illegal drugs.

On the ICC website, Dela Rosa is listed among other international defendants, including two Libyan nationals, Nasser Muhammad Muftah Daou and Makhlouf Makhlouf Arhoumah Doumah, who are accused of war crimes including torture and cruel treatment. While the Libyan warrants were unsealed in October 2024, the focus has now shifted toward the Philippine officials who are currently classified as at large.

Within the halls of the Philippine Senate, a tense atmosphere has prevailed as security forces from the Philippine Marines, the Philippine National Police, and the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms maintained a visible presence. Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, who recently gained leadership through the support of Dela Rosa, has publicly pledged that the senator would be granted the full protection of the law and the Senate while remaining within the legislative premises.

Cayetano emphasized that the senator would not be surrendered to international or local authorities unless a valid warrant was issued by a domestic Philippine court, creating a diplomatic and legal friction between the legislative branch and the International Criminal Court. Meanwhile, the judicial battle has intensified. Dela Rosa, through his legal counsel Atty. Israelito Torreon, petitioned the Supreme Court for a temporary restraining order to prevent his arrest and to stop local authorities from turning him over to the ICC.

However, the Supreme Court en banc declined to issue the immediate TRO, although it did order Malacañang to provide a formal comment on the petition within 72 hours. This legal maneuvering followed a failed attempt by the National Bureau of Investigation to apprehend the senator on May 11.

The tension culminated in a shocking report on Thursday morning, as news outlets and television networks revealed that Senator Dela Rosa had managed to slip out of the Senate premises around 2:30 a.m. This information, provided by a Senate secretariat official and confirmed by a fellow senator, indicates that Dela Rosa is now evading capture, further complicating the legal proceedings and the political stability of the region





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