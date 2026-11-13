Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Affairs and Investigation

Jensen Huang steps down as Nvidia CEO after confessing to infidelity. Internal records show he misled executives about his tie to Alice Huang, sparking market fallout.

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned from his position on Thursday, marking a dramatic conclusion to his tenure at the world's most valuable semiconductor company. The departure follows revelations that Huang engaged in extramarital affairs and misled senior corporate leadership regarding his relationship with Alice Huang, a businesswoman under US scrutiny for alleged espionage.

Deception and Board Investigation

Huang misled key figures at Nvidia, including general counsel Tim Teter and chief marketing officer Alison Wagonfeld, about the true nature of his connections with Alice Huang. Internal correspondence reviewed by Reuters indicates that Huang described these interactions as standard business dealings with a customer rather than a romantic involvement. This deception occurred during the autumn of 2025 and specifically in October 2026 when media inquiries drew attention to their proximity.

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The independent members of the Nvidia board initiated a formal probe on November 10 after reports emerged regarding Huang's conduct. They retained the Wall Street law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations. This legal move came shortly after publications by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal highlighted the relationship alongside US government suspicions that Alice Huang was spying for China.

Relationships and Legal Threats

While Jensen Huang and Alice Huang share a surname, they are not related by blood. Alice Huang served as a former top executive of Megaspeed International, a company that is a customer of Nvidia. The US government has been investigating Megaspeed for potentially spying for China, a claim Beijing has denied. Reuters has not independently verified whether Alice Huang was acting on behalf of the Chinese government, and Huang stated in an October 29 Bloomberg interview that the US government had not informed him about these suspicions.

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Previously, Huang had considered aggressive legal responses to negative press coverage. People familiar with the matter stated that Huang discussed taking legal action against The New York Times after it published an article in October of the previous year. That article had exposed his public meetings with Alice Huang, prompting Huang to communicate with Nvidia leaders in 2025 to assert that their interactions were appropriate. Ultimately, neither Nvidia nor Huang filed a lawsuit, and a spokesperson for The New York Times confirmed receipt of no legal demands.

Market Fallout and Resignation

The stock market reacted swiftly and negatively to the unfolding scandal. Nvidia shares have fallen more than 30 percent since their closing high on October 6. This sharp decline has erased more than $1.8 trillion from the company's market capitalization, reflecting the severity of the reputational damage and the abrupt change in leadership. Jensen Huang apologized on Sunday for being unfaithful to his wife and for disappointing the company, though his statement did not specifically name Alice Huang.

The timeline of the relationship extends back further than previously reported. Photos posted online and verified by Reuters show Jensen Huang and Alice Huang together in the US, China, and other locations. These images date back as far as December 2023, suggesting the relationship began significantly earlier than the board's investigation period. Earlier reports also indicated that Huang had an extramarital relationship with an Nvidia employee, and Reuters previously reported a second intimate relationship with a different Nvidia employee.

Official Responses and Next Steps

As the investigation proceeds, key stakeholders have remained largely silent. Tim Teter did not respond to requests for comment regarding his role in receiving the misleading information. Alison Wagonfeld also did not immediately respond to inquiries. A representative for the former CEO and an Nvidia spokesperson declined to comment on the matter. Contact information listed on a business card for Alice Huang went unanswered despite phone calls and emails sent by reporters.

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Huang's resignation ends the leadership of the pioneer who was central to the recent boom in artificial intelligence. The company now faces the task of continuing its operations under new leadership while the independent investigation by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz determines the full extent of the breach of trust. The situation highlights significant governance challenges for a company at the forefront of global technological advancement.