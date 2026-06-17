Former London Healthcare Worker Issued Formal Caution Over Princess Catherine's Medical Records

A former London healthcare worker has been given a formal criminal caution after Princess Catherine's private medical records were offered for sale. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) launched a criminal probe into the unlawful obtaining and disclosure of medical information to a third party without consent.

A former London healthcare worker has been given a formal criminal caution after Princess Catherine 's private medical records were offered for sale. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) launched a criminal probe into the unlawful obtaining and disclosure of medical information to a third party without consent.

The investigation found that at least one ex-staff member at the private London Clinic hospital tried to access Catherine's medical notes while she was a patient there in January 2024. The clinic reported the breach in March 2024 to the ICO, which can investigate and prosecute individuals and organizations for breaches of data protection and freedom of information laws.

The ICO issued a statement saying that the conduct involved the deliberate misuse of highly sensitive personal information and an offer to disclose it for financial gain, representing a clear breach of trust. Catherine had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer early in 2024, for which she received chemotherapy treatment. She spent two weeks at the hospital in January 2024, undergoing abdominal surgery.

A spokesperson for the clinic in central London said they were pleased that their work with the ICO had brought this sad and isolated incident to a conclusion. The previously trusted employee had been struck off and sacked from their job. The ICO's executive director for regulatory supervision, Ian Hulme, said that people should be able to trust that the personal information they're giving to healthcare settings is safe and protected from exploitation.

He added that the ICO will not hesitate to pursue criminal prosecution where it is necessary and proportionate to do so. The incident highlights the importance of protecting sensitive information and the need for organizations to have robust systems in place to prevent data breaches. The ICO's investigation and the formal caution issued to the former healthcare worker serve as a reminder of the consequences of mishandling sensitive information.

The incident also raises questions about the level of protection afforded to high-profile individuals and their personal information. The ICO's actions demonstrate their commitment to upholding data protection laws and ensuring that individuals' personal information is protected. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of data protection and the need for organizations to prioritize the security and confidentiality of sensitive information.

The ICO's investigation and the formal caution issued to the former healthcare worker highlight the need for robust systems and procedures to prevent data breaches and protect sensitive information. The incident also raises concerns about the potential consequences of mishandling sensitive information and the importance of prioritizing data protection





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