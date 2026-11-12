Former Journalist Li-an Busto Promoted to Brigadier General

Former Davao City journalist Lilian Victoria dela Cruz-Busto has been promoted to Brigadier General in the Philippine Air Force, becoming only the fifth woman to hold the rank.

Former Davao City journalist Lilian Victoria Li-an dela Cruz-Busto has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier General in the Philippine Air Force. She received her first star during the Donning of Ranks ceremony held at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Friday, November 6, 2026.

At 53 years old, Brigadier General Busto is the fifth woman in the history of the Philippine Air Force to attain this high rank. She is also the second Mindanawon to earn a general officer star, following Brigadier General Rosemawattee Abarani-Remo of Zamboanga City, who was promoted in April 2026.

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Leadership Transition at PAF

Brigadier General Busto currently serves as the Deputy Commander of the Installation Management Command. Her promotion marks a significant advancement in her leadership career within the military structure. The Philippine Air Force stated that the ceremony recognized the beginning of greater authority and responsibilities entrusted to newly promoted officers.

The Donning of Ranks ceremony also included the pinning of Philippine Air Force Gold Wings. This event reaffirmed the air force commitment to developing competent and principled leaders. Officials emphasized that these advancements help strengthen the organization's mission readiness and advance its vision of a credible, agile, and values-based force.

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Journey from Journalism to Aviation

Brigadier General Lilian Victoria Busto began her professional life in media after graduating from the Ateneo de Davao University in 1994. She joined the Philippine Daily Inquirer's Mindanao Bureau shortly after her graduation. Her transition to military aviation began in 1995 when she took the entrance exam for the Philippine Air Force Flying School in Lipa City, Batangas.

Over a thousand aspiring pilots took the exam, and only 194 passed the first screening. After a series of rigorous exams and panel interviews, only 50 candidates remained, including Busto. She completed her elementary education at Immaculate Conception College in 1986 and high school at Davao City National High School in 1990.

Overcoming Adversity in Training

Despite pursuing a Master in Business Administration while writing for the Inquirer, Busto was accepted into the flying school in 1995. In December 1997, only 39 out of the initial 50 cadets graduated, including then-24-year-old Busto. During the mid-1990s, there were very few women pilots in the Philippine Air Force.

Brigadier General Busto recently shared a news clipping from the Inquirer on her social media page. She revealed that the publication kept her from quitting during the difficult training period. She admitted that she would have quit if not for the embarrassment of returning home looking unkempt, noting that she appeared bald, darkened, and skinny at the time.

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Future Responsibilities and Confirmations

Brigadier General Lilian Victoria Busto is now awaiting confirmation by the Commission on Appointments for her new rank. Her post on Instagram highlighted her gratitude and the spiritual source of her achievements. She emphasized that higher ranks bring not just honor but significant responsibility to the nation.

Busto also holds a Master in Public Management with a major in Development and Security from the Development Academy of the Philippines, which she completed in 2016. Her career spans three decades, marking a substantial legacy in both journalism and military aviation leadership within the Philippines.