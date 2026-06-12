Former Ilocos Sur Governor Calls Arrest a Badge of Honor While Pressing Flood Fund Probe

Luis Chavit Singson says his cyber libel arrest will not stop his demand for a full inquiry into alleged flood control fund misuse, condemning the handling of his case as an attempt to silence critics.

Former Ilocos Sur governor Luis Chavit Singson has framed his recent detention in a cyber libel case as a badge of honor, emphasizing that the legal action will not deter his pursuit of transparency over alleged misuse of flood control funds.

In a statement obtained by The Manila Times on Friday, Singson clarified that he was not forcibly taken from his home but voluntarily presented himself at the police station to post bail. He expressed admiration for the rule of law while simultaneously questioning the manner in which the case was handled, particularly the public dissemination of his booking photograph, which he described as an attempt to humiliate him.

The former governor also raised concerns about the assignment of a judge from outside his province and the rapid pace at which the proceedings have moved, suggesting that procedural shortcuts may have been employed to stifle his advocacy. Singson pointed out that the cyber libel complaint was filed shortly after he intensified his calls for a full investigation into the flood control controversy that has shaken the Ilocos region.

He urged authorities to disclose where the money earmarked for flood mitigation projects was actually spent, who benefited from those expenditures, and who should be held accountable for any irregularities.

"If asking where the people's money went and who benefited from it is enough to earn a cyber libel case, then it only proves that these questions are hitting where they hurt most," he said. The former governor highlighted a disturbing pattern in which individuals raising accusations of corruption are met with legal reprisals, while the substantive details of the alleged misuse continue to surface.

According to Singson, the core issue is not the cyber libel charge itself but the need to uncover the truth behind the handling of public funds. He argued that silencing whistle‑whisperers through litigation undermines democratic accountability and erodes public trust. By casting his arrest as a badge of honor, Singson hopes to inspire others to persist in demanding answers and to resist intimidation tactics.

He reaffirmed his commitment to continue pressing for an inquiry into the flood control fund allocations, insisting that transparency and justice must prevail over attempts to suppress dissent. The case remains pending, with the former governor awaiting further legal developments while maintaining his public campaign for fiscal accountability





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Ilocos Sur Chavit Singson Cyber Libel Flood Fund Investigation Government Accountability

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