Former Finance Secretary Defends Transfer of PhilHealth Funds to Treasury

Former Finance Secretary Margarito Teves argues that transferring idle funds from PhilHealth to the Bureau of the Treasury enhances fiscal management without harming healthcare services.

Former Finance Secretary Margarito Teves defended the Philippine government's decision to transfer idle funds from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr). Teves, acting as amicus curiae during recent oral arguments before the Supreme Court , argued that this move enhances fiscal management without compromising healthcare services.

He emphasized that the national government is better equipped to utilize these funds for essential public programs. Teves stated that returning the P89.9 billion in idle funds from PhilHealth will not impede its ability to provide services to all its members, including those who are impoverished and senior citizens. He assured the court that PhilHealth remains financially robust, pointing out that as of the third quarter of 2024, the state insurer possessed total assets of P682.2 billion, with P510 billion classified as liquid. He contended that PhilHealth possesses sufficient resources not only to sustain the benefits of all its members, including the indigent population, but also to introduce enhanced benefit packages. Teves stressed that reallocating idle public funds is a long-standing fiscal strategy aimed at optimizing government resources. He cited several instances throughout Philippine history where administrations, including those of Ramos, Arroyo, and Duterte, had consolidated idle public funds to ensure their effective utilization. Teves underscored that the Marcos administration, still grappling with the fiscal fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, must continue making prudent financial decisions to balance economic recovery and debt management. He argued that the P89.9 billion could be more effectively allocated to support crucial projects such as barangay health stations and hospitals, and to procure medical equipment like X-ray and CT scan machines. Moreover, he suggested that these funds could be used to finance education, nutrition, and growth-enhancing infrastructure programs and projects. He reassured the Supreme Court that the government possesses the flexibility to restore or even increase PhilHealth subsidies in the future. He explained that national government agencies operate with the understanding that they must utilize their budget. Accordingly, consistent with this understanding, the national government can restore or even increase subsidies for PhilHealth, provided it demonstrates an improved capacity to implement more generous benefit packages for its members. Teves joins seven other former finance secretaries - Cesar E. A. Virata, Roberto De Ocampo, Jose T. Pardo, Alberto G. Romulo, Jose Isidro N. Camacho, and Cesar V. Purisima - in supporting the transfer of excess government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) funds to the treasury. The Supreme Court will resume oral arguments on the case on February 25, and its decision is likely to set a precedent for how GOCC funds are managed in the future





