Former DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan Hospitalized After Surrendering to Authorities

Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan was hospitalized after surrendering to authorities, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Monday. He will be kept in a hospital for an undetermined amount of time before he stabilizes and is fit to stand trial. Bonoan was arrested along with Senator Jinggoy Estrada and others, all of whom are currently in custody. The arrest of Estrada led to an altercation with his daughter, Remulla said. Estrada was informed of the charges against him and was read his Miranda rights before being booked and transported to the Sandiganbayan. The authorities are preparing to turn over the arrested individuals to the Sandiganbayan for further proceedings.

Former Department of Public Works and Highways ( DPWH ) Secretary Manuel Bonoan was brought to a hospital after surrendering to authorities, the Department of the Interior and Local Government ( DILG ) said Monday.

At a press briefing, Remulla said Bonoan voluntarily appeared before the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Camp Crame, Quezon City. He will be kept there for an undetermined amount of time before he stabilizes, and when the doctor says that he is fit to stand trial, then he will be brought to the Sandiganbayan, Remulla said.

According to Remulla, Bonoan underwent the initial processing procedures together with the other accused, including Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who was arrested at the Senate on the same day. In a resolution dated June 1, 2026, the Fifth Division of the Sandiganbayan found probable cause for the issuance of warrants of arrest against the following:DPWH NCR District Engineer Manny Bumagat BulusanAll of them are now in custody after their arrest and surrender.

Remulla said he personally went to the Senate at around 3:30 p.m. together with personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to serve the warrant against Estrada. According to the DILG chief, Estrada was informed of the charges against him and was read his Miranda rights in the presence of his lawyer. Estrada was then brought to CIDG headquarters in Camp Crame for booking procedures, including fingerprinting, mugshot photography, and medical examination, before being transported to the Sandiganbayan.

According to Remulla, the arrest of Estrada led to a slight altercation between him and Estrada's daughter. She gave me the dirty finger and cursed at me. I said, It's okay, I understand, you're emotional, Remulla said. As of Monday afternoon, authorities had completed the booking procedures for Estrada, Bonoan, and the other accused and were preparing to turn them over to the Sandiganbayan for further proceedings.

Manuel Bonoan was hospitalized and is currently unfit to stand trial. When he is fit to stand trial, he will be brought to the Sandiganbayan. Bonoan was arrested along with Senator Jinggoy Estrada and others, all of whom are currently in custody. The arrest of Estrada led to an altercation with his daughter, Remulla said.

Estrada was informed of the charges against him and was read his Miranda rights before being booked and transported to the Sandiganbayan. The authorities are preparing to turn over the arrested individuals to the Sandiganbayan for further proceedings.





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Manuel Bonoan Department Of Public Works And Highways DPWH Department Of The Interior And Local Governmen DILG Criminal Investigation And Detection Group CIDG Sandiganbayan Jinggoy Estrada

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