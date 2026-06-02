Former DPWH Secretary Bonoan Surrenders, Hospitalized Overnight

Former Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan surrendered to authorities following an arrest warrant from the Sandiganbayan and was hospitalized for hypertension, according to the Philippine National Police.

Former Department of Public Works and Highways ( DPWH ) Secretary Manuel Bonoan surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Monday, May 12, 2025, following the issuance of an arrest warrant by the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division.

Bonoan, who served as DPWH chief during the previous administration, immediately complained of hypertension after his surrender and was rushed to a hospital where he stayed overnight for observation. According to Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Police Colonel Allen Rae Co, Bonoan remained in the hospital as of Tuesday morning, with updates on his condition to be released later in the day.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla stated that Bonoan's attending physician was expected to make a diagnosis around noon, while PNP Health Service Director Police Brigadier General Portia Manalad confirmed that the former official had shown improvement after receiving medication and rest. Manalad added that Bonoan's possible discharge from the hospital would depend on clearance from his physician and a request from the CIDG.

The arrest warrant stemmed from charges filed against Bonoan and several other officials of the DPWH and its regional offices, including DPWH NCR District Engineer Manny Bumagat Bulusan, who are all now in the custody of authorities. The Sandiganbayan had found probable cause to issue the warrants in connection with alleged irregularities in public works projects. Reports indicate that the cases involve anomalous procurement and overpricing of infrastructure contracts during Bonoan's tenure as secretary.

The Office of the Ombudsman had earlier recommended the filing of graft and corruption charges, which led to the latest legal action. Bonoan's voluntary surrender was seen as an attempt to cooperate with the investigation, although his legal team has maintained his innocence. The PNP assured the public that custodial arrangements for Bonoan and the other accused follow standard protocols, with medical care provided as needed.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has yet to respond to queries regarding the detention status of the accused, as of posting time. The PNP Health Service will continue to monitor Bonoan's condition, and any decision to transfer him to jail or a detention facility will depend on his health status and the directives of the court. The case has drawn significant attention, highlighting the government's ongoing crackdown on corruption in public infrastructure projects.

Observers note that the swift issuance of arrest warrants and the voluntary surrender of a high-profile figure like Bonoan indicate the seriousness of the anti-corruption efforts under the current administration. As legal proceedings unfold, the public awaits further developments on the charges and the potential impact on accountability within the DPWH. The CIDG has assured that all evidence will be thoroughly examined and that due process will be followed.

This case serves as a reminder of the legal consequences faced by public officials involved in graft, and it reinforces the message that no one is above the law. The PNP continues to coordinate with the Sandiganbayan and other agencies to ensure the proper handling of the accused individuals.

Meanwhile, supporters of Bonoan have expressed concern over his health, but authorities insist that he is receiving appropriate medical attention. The Department of the Interior and Local Government has also been involved in overseeing the surrender process. Overall, the event marks a significant step in the fight against corruption in the Philippines





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