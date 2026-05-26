Former Construction Worker Charged After CCTV‑Captured Assault on Elderly Woman in Iloilo

Police have identified a former employee as the suspect in a violent assault and theft case captured on CCTV. The accused, Jerry Lima, is believed to have targeted the victim under the pretext of a construction‑related transaction, stealing watches, cash and jewelry. Investigators cite gambling debts and personal grudges as possible motives.

In a report delivered by Zen Quilantang‑Sasa of GMA Regional TV on GMA News 24 Oras on Tuesday, authorities disclosed that a former employee of a construction business has been identified as the primary suspect in a violent assault case.

According to police, the incident was captured by a CCTV camera inside the victim's residence, and the footage was later viewed by the victim's child, who was living abroad at the time. The child contacted a relative to check on the mother's condition, prompting the family to discover the aftermath of the attack.

Police Captain Gimel Acuesta of Iloilo City Police Station 2 described the injuries in graphic detail, noting a deep bruise around the victim's neck that appeared to have been squeezed, and stating that the assailant moved the victim toward a space that served as a makeshift kitchen directly in front of the elderly woman's bedroom. The suspect has been identified as Jerry Lima, a native of Mambusao, Capiz, who is currently residing temporarily in Leganes, Iloilo.

Lima previously worked for the victim in a construction‑related venture, which has led investigators to believe that the assault may have been pre‑meditated and linked to a dispute over business matters. CCTV footage shows Lima arriving at the gate of the victim's house at approximately 8:05 a.m. on May 24. He was allowed entry by the victim, who apparently assumed the visit was related to a transaction involving construction materials.

Around 8:51 a.m., the camera recorded Lima leaving the premises while carrying several items wrapped in clothing. Authorities suspect these items to be stolen valuables - watches, cash and jewelry - that were taken from the victim during the assault. Investigators are now focusing on two main motives: theft and personal animus.

Captain Acuesta explained that the suspect is known to be an avid gambler, and the theft of the victim's possessions could have been driven by a need to fund his gambling habit. Additionally, the timing of the crime suggests careful planning; the assault took place on a day when the victim's domestic workers were not scheduled to work, reducing the risk of witnesses.

Police are continuing to gather evidence, interview witnesses and process the CCTV recordings to build a comprehensive case against Lima. The investigation remains active, and authorities have appealed to the public for any additional information that could assist in bringing the perpetrator to justice





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CCTV Evidence Violent Assault Theft Motive Gambling Addiction Iloilo Police Investigation

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