Former Congressman's Family Faults Younger Senator for Political Stance

Posts on Facebook claim the principles of the former congressman's son are inferior to those of his father who served as Bukidnon governor and congressman. Comments on similar posts criticized Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, a Senator in the current Philippine Legislature.

The former congressman, who didn't run in the 2025 elections and no longer holds office, didn't participate in the second impeachment vote in 2026. Various posts on Facebook claiming that his father Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri 's principles are superior to his own are shared across personal accounts and the Damulognon TV page.

The posts use a picture of the elder Senator Josef Maria Zubiri, Jr. as evidence and label it as ‘legendary’ to depict his superiority over the younger Senator Juan Miguel. Comments on the posts show that users believe the claim to be true, criticizing Senator Zubiri Audrey Tan Zubiri, wife of Senator Juan Zubiri and successor to his congressional seat, abstained from the vote FACT CHECK: factcheck@rappler.com can help identify suspicious pages, reports, or account





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Facebook Joe Maria Zubiri Jr. Juan Miguel Zubiri Impeachment Audrey Tan Zubiri

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senator Bato Dela Rose's Escape: Legal Expert Warns Senator Padilla May Be LiableAccording to Joseph Morong's report, Senator Padilla acknowledged the possibility of illegal activities while being with Senator Dela Rose during his exit from the upper chamber's premises.

Read more »

Philippine Supreme Court junks bid to block transfer of senator to ICCTHE PHILIPPINE Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a bid by Senator Ronald “Bato” M. dela Rosa to stop his arrest and transfer to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

Read more »

Senator Erwin Tulfo and International Criminal Court warrant: Key details on impeachment trial and participation of Senator Ronald dela RosaSenator Erwin Tulfo stated that the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte is expected to begin on July 6 following a caucus among senators. He also mentioned that Senator Ronald dela Rosa would vote in the proceedings even if he is not physically present.

Read more »

Senator Tulfo Recalls Chat Group on WhatsApp During Senate ShootingSenator Edgar A. Tulfo recalls having a chat group on WhatsApp with most senators, including Senator Francis 'Kiko' Pangilinan, Senator Bam Aquino, and Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, during the Senate shooting incident.

Read more »