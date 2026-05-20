Former Cebu governor denies political plans, focuses on helping Cebuanos amid crises

Former Cebu governor Gwendolyn Garcia has denied rumors linking her to possible political endorsements and plans for the 2028 elections, stating her focus remains on helping Cebuanos amid ongoing economic and political challenges.

FORMER Cebu governor Gwendolyn Garcia has denied rumors linking her to possible political endorsements and plans for the 2028 elections , saying her focus remains on helping Cebu anos amid ongoing economic and political challenges .

In a statement released Tuesday, May 20, 2026, Garcia said she is not leaning toward supporting any individual interested in running for any position, despite supposed reports and speculations surrounding her political moves. She also has no political plans to announce, whether for herself or for anybody else. Her statement comes amid persistent speculation over possible alliances and candidates being considered for the 2028 elections in Cebu and the rest of the country





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Cebu Gwendolyn Garcia Political Endorsements 2028 Elections Economic And Political Challenges Helping Cebuanos Political Moves Possible Alliances Candidates Being Considered

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