Former BuCor Chief Gerald Bantag Remains at Large in Ifugao

Police in Ifugao deny Gerald Bantag escaped arrest. The former BuCor chief remains at large amidst murder charges linked to the Percy Lapid killing.

MANILA, Philippines - The Police Regional Office for the Cordillera Administrative Region has firmly denied reports suggesting that former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag escaped custody during a recent law enforcement operation in Lamut, Ifugao. Provincial authorities clarified that no arrest was actually executed during the search, confirming that the former corrections chief remains at large. This official statement comes in direct response to conflicting claims made by local government officials regarding the outcome of the police activity.

Ifugao Police Operation Clarifies Bantag Status

Authorities from the Ifugao Police Provincial Office, alongside members of the 15th Special Action Company from the 1st Regional Mobile Force Battalion, conducted a targeted operation in Sitio Alupapan, Barangay Pugol. The primary objective of this mission was to verify credible intelligence regarding the current whereabouts of Gerald Bantag. Despite the extensive search efforts by the specialized units, the former corrections official was not located at the specified site.

Also read Senate Chief Promises to Strip Politically Driven Insertions from P7.2-Trillion 2027 Budget

The clarification from regional police leadership addresses confusion sparked by local political figures who had interpreted the police activity differently. Lamut Mayor Mariano Bayawagan Jr. had previously asserted that Bantag managed to evade capture during the operation. He stated that police had received specific information pointing to Bantag hiding at a poultry farm within Barangay Pugol. The mayor further alleged that the fugitive was reportedly posing as a worker at that location to avoid detection.

Bantag is currently facing serious murder charges in connection with the high-profile killings that occurred in October 2022. These charges involve the deaths of prominent broadcaster Percival Percy Lapid Mabasa and Cristito Jun Villamor Palaña, a New Bilibid Prison inmate who was identified as an alleged middleman in the journalist's murder case. The Department of Justice formally indicted Bantag and his former deputy, Ricardo Zulueta, in March 2023 for their alleged roles in these two distinct killings.

Advertisement

Percy Lapid Murder Case Background and Context

The murder of broadcaster Percival Lapid took place on October 3, 2022, near his residence in Las Piñas City. He was shot dead by gunmen who approached on motorcycles, an incident that sent shockwaves through the Philippine media community. The case garnered significant national attention due to Lapid's prominence and the brazen nature of the daytime shooting, which remains under active investigation by national authorities.

Cristito Villamor, who was detained inside the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, died on October 18, 2022. His death occurred shortly after the suspected gunman, Joel Escorial, surrendered to authorities and admitted his role in the broadcaster's killing. Prosecutors have alleged that Bantag masterminded the original plot against Lapid and ordered Villamor's death to prevent him from revealing critical details about the conspiracy.

A subsequent forensic examination revealed that Villamor died of asphyxia caused by plastic-bag suffocation. This finding prompted a separate and thorough murder investigation into his death within the prison facility. The circumstances surrounding his demise have raised serious questions about prison security and the involvement of high-ranking officials in extrajudicial actions within correctional facilities.

Legal Proceedings and Arrest Warrants Issued

Gerald Bantag and his former deputy Ricardo Zulueta have consistently denied the allegations linking them to the murders. Despite their denials, arrest warrants were issued against both men in 2023 as part of the ongoing legal process. The case against Zulueta was eventually closed when he passed away in March 2024, leaving Bantag as the primary fugitive sought in connection with these high-profile crimes.

Advertisement

The continued manhunt for Gerald Bantag highlights the complexities of enforcing judicial process against individuals with significant past influence. Law enforcement agencies continue to coordinate efforts to locate and apprehend the former BuCor chief. The outcome of this search remains a focal point for justice advocates and the public awaiting resolution to these tragic events.