Former Bodyguard Alleges Media Figures Received Money in Paper Bags; Arnold Denies Claims

During a Tuesday press conference, Mario Ceniza Jr., a former bodyguard, claimed that media personalities, including Arnold, accepted cash in paper bags from a PR operative. Arnold categorically denied the allegations, labeling them baseless and vowing to confront them legally. GMA Network responded by stating it takes the integrity of its journalists seriously and will assess the situation, while urging restraint in public speculation.

A former bodyguard of Co, Mario Ceniza Jr. , alleged during a press conference on Tuesday that media personalities , including Arnold , received money placed in paper bags from a PR ( public relations ) professional.

Ceniza claimed he witnessed these transactions and stated he knows of other media figures involved but would only include them in his upcoming affidavit. Arnold denied the accusations, calling them false, laughable, and sad, and emphasized he would face them without fear, insisting that evidence is needed before making claims. He challenged the accuser to repeat the allegations in court.

GMA Network, where Arnold is associated, acknowledged the statements and affirmed its commitment to responsible journalism, urging the public to avoid conclusions based on unverified information as it evaluates the matter





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Mario Ceniza Jr. Arnold GMA Network Paper Bag Scandal Media Personalities Public Relations Accusation Denial Affidavit

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