Former Ateneo Coach Baldwin Faces Police Inquiry Over Athletes' Deaths Amid Online Rumors

Former Ateneo basketball coach John Baldwin appears before Philippine police as investigations continue into the deaths of two university athletes, following a viral but unverified YouTube video and multiple summons from labor and law enforcement agencies.

On Friday, June 19, former basketball coach John Baldwin faced officials from the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group as the inquiry into the tragic deaths of two Ateneo de Manila University athletes continued.

The inquiry follows a viral YouTube video posted on June 9 by the channel Courtside Buckets, which has amassed more than 152,000 views, 728 likes and 241 comments. The video, titled "Coach Tab is arrested for the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili in Ateneo! There have been others who drowned before! (Tab is arrested!

)", displayed an image of Baldwin in a prison‑style uniform and fueled a wave of speculation across social media platforms. While the video's claims remain unverified, law‑enforcement agencies have treated the matter with seriousness, issuing multiple summons to Baldwin and other Ateneo personnel to appear before investigators.

The Department of Labor and Employment has also directed Baldwin to produce documentation proving his legal right to work in the Philippines, a routine step in cases where foreign nationals are implicated in incidents of public concern. The police investigation, conducted by the PNP‑CIDG, has extended summons to Baldwin's team manager Epok Quimpo as well as to several senior officials within Ateneo's athletics department, including the director of the University Athletics Office, Emmanuel Fernandez, who has already testified.

Investigators have emphasized that the International Law Barring Order (ILBO), a legal instrument used to monitor the movements of individuals, does not prevent Baldwin from leaving the country but merely records his whereabouts for the duration of the probe. Authorities expect that additional statements from witnesses present at the scene will clarify the sequence of events that led to the athletes' untimely deaths.

The investigation remains in its early stages, and officials have warned that further legal actions may follow depending on the evidence gathered. The case has attracted the attention of fact‑checking organizations, with Rappler's Research and Data unit volunteering to monitor the spread of misinformation surrounding the incident. Ava Dumaup, a third‑year AB Communication student at Ateneo and a Rappler volunteer, highlighted the importance of vigilance against false narratives circulating on Facebook, YouTube and other online platforms.

Readers are encouraged to report suspicious pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles or photos to factcheck@rappler.com, reinforcing the broader effort to combat disinformation. As the investigation unfolds, the focus remains on delivering a transparent account of what transpired, providing closure for the families of the victims, and ensuring that due process is observed for all parties involved





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