Former actress shares her childhood memories before cancer battle

A woman who is now cancer-free has shared her journey of battling the disease and fighting back after a year-long battle.

Posting a beautiful black and white photo of Kaye, Paul Jake called his wife a person who keeps this family tight, as he said we love you sooo much!!!

She earlier went viral after she dropped her birthday episode vlog, where she revealed she is now cancer-free after a year-long battle. In her vlog, the former actress said her journey started in September 2024, when she experienced stomach pain. Initially thinking it was just one of her hyperacidity attacks, Kaye admitted to being alarmed when it lasted for six hours. Kaye later underwent a full stomach ultrasound, which revealed multiple gallstones.

After undergoing surgery to remove the gallstones, her doctor advised her to undergo a mammogram because of her age. She was 42 at the time. It was when Kaye underwent a mammogram test a little over four months later that her breast cancer was revealed. Ang clear lang sa akin is yung sinabi niya na from the photo sa mammogram its 95% malignant, she recalled.

Paul Jake flew with Kaye to Singapore to do more tests and undergo a procedure. And more than a year later, Kaye has beaten cancer. She now proudly calls herself a survivor





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