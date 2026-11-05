Former 4Ps Beneficiary Monitte Lantas Wins UN Biodiversity Award in Armenia

Monitte Lantas, a former Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program beneficiary, received the Irene Dankelman Young Ecofeminist Award at the UN Biodiversity Conference in Armenia on Oct 21, 2026.

Monitte Lantas, a recognized Tagbanwa indigenous leader and former beneficiary of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), received the prestigious Irene Dankelman Young Ecofeminist Award at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Yerevan, Armenia, on Oct. 21, 2026. The award recognizes her outstanding contributions to environmental protection, human rights, and gender justice on an international stage.

Recognition for Environmental Advocacy

The Irene Dankelman Award honors the legacy of the late Dutch ecofeminist and is established by international organizations to identify new generation changemakers. Three young leaders were selected for the 2026 edition by Women Engage for a Common Future, Women's Environment and Development Organization, International Union for Conservation of Nature Netherlands, and Both ENDS. The other recipients included Sarah Adongo from Uganda and Yemi Knight from Barbados alongside Lantas.

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DSWD Celebrates Indigenous Leader Achievement

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) expressed profound pride in Lantas, with Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao, the department's spokesman, issuing a statement on Wednesday. Dumlao emphasized that the entire DSWD family supports Lantas, noting that she brought honor to the country through her global recognition. The department highlighted that her success demonstrates how being a 4Ps beneficiary helps individuals develop strong values and a solid foundation to become exemplary citizens.

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Community Leadership and Conservation Work

Lantas leads youth-driven mangrove conservation and restoration initiatives through the Nagkakaisang Kabataang Katutubo ng Narra. Her work focuses on strengthening local youth skills in environmental monitoring, mapping, leadership, and advocacy. She actively advocates for women's and children's rights, reproductive health, and the prevention of violence against women and children. Additionally, she campaigns to elevate the status of indigenous peoples and ensure their inclusion in government decision-making processes.

Impact on Policy and Community Development

The recognition underscores the potential of social welfare programs to cultivate leadership in marginalized communities. Dumlao stated that Lantas proved the efficacy of the 4Ps program in fostering good values that translate into civic excellence. Her achievement serves as an inspiration for other beneficiaries who aim to contribute to societal and environmental progress through dedicated advocacy and community service.