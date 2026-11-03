Forest Lake Biñan Hosts UNDASKO 2026 Nationwide Christmas Tree Lighting

Forest Lake Development Inc. celebrates UNDASKO 2026 with a nationwide tree lighting across 42 sites and a living funeral at Forest Lake Biñan on October 15.

Forest Lake executives and representatives led the Nationwide Christmas Tree Lighting during the UNDASKO 2026 celebration at Forest Lake Biñan on October 15. This event simultaneously illuminated Christmas trees across 42 participating Forest Lake memorial parks to celebrate family, love, and remembrance.

UNDASKO 2026 Celebration Details

Now in its third year, Forest Lake's annual UNDASKO celebration brought families and communities together last Oct. 15. Combining the traditions of All Saints' Day and Christmas, the initiative encourages families to celebrate life, remember loved ones, and prepare thoughtfully for the future.

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Organized by Forest Lake Development, Inc., the Philippines' leading memorial park developer, with Total Memorial Care, the celebration unfolded at Forest Lake Biñan in Laguna. The program featured Habang Naririto Ka: A Celebration of Life for Ate Gay, followed by the Nationwide Christmas Tree Lighting across 42 participating sites and a free concert at Biñan.

Living Funeral Honors Gil Aducal Morales

A key highlight was Habang Naririto Ka: A Celebration of Life for Ate Gay, a living funeral planned and organized by Forest Lake. Unlike a traditional funeral, which takes place after a person's death, a living funeral brings family, friends, and loved ones together during the person's lifetime to share stories, express appreciation, and create memories with the honoree present.

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The person being celebrated can hear these expressions of affection, respond to them, and share their own gratitude, making appreciation a two-way exchange. As each gathering is personal, Forest Lake offers personalized consultations to help families plan and coordinate an event that considers the honoree's wishes, comfort, and privacy.

A memorial chapel is the recommended setting for these gatherings, providing a space for loved ones to come together and celebrate the person's life. Specific arrangements and services may vary by location. Forest Lake executives join Ate Gay and friends following the ceremony. Pictured from left are Juan Carlo Xerez-Burgos, Alfred Xerez-Burgos III, Gil Aducal Morales (Ate Gay), Maricar Xerez-Burgos, Cara Xerez-Burgos, Boobsie Wonderland, and Arman Salon.

Executive Vision and Community Impact

Undasko 2026 brings our vision to life: creating places where generations of family memories are treasured, immortalized, and celebrated by the living. By bringing Undas and Pasko together, we give families an opportunity to appreciate those with them today and keep departed loved ones part of their Christmas traditions. Celebrate Life. Remember with Love. Prepare with Care. This message also reflects our commitment to personalized service: understanding what matters to each family, helping them create meaningful experiences, and encouraging thoughtful preparation as an expression of love, said Alfred Xerez-Burgos III, President & CEO of Forest Lake Development, Inc.

Habang Naririto Ka gave a personal expression to our message of celebrating life. Forest Lake helped plan and organize the gathering around appreciation, relationships, and gratitude. More broadly, a living funeral creates space for someone to hear what they mean to loved ones and express thanks in return. Alongside the tree lighting and free concert, it reflected UNDASKO's purpose of bringing people together to share meaningful moments, said Carlos Miguel V. Locsin, National Sales & Marketing Head of Forest Lake Development, Inc.

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Festive Concert and Nationwide Lighting

Entertainers AJ Tamiza and Henri Gimena (Henri G) joined a Forest Lake representative onstage during the UNDASKO 2026 celebration at Forest Lake Biñan, sharing moments of laughter and entertainment with guests. Ate Gay performs alongside fellow entertainers during the kickoff concert at Forest Lake Biñan on October 15. Pictured from left are Henri Gimena (Henri G), Gil Aducal Morales (Ate Gay), and AJ Tamiza.

Comedians Jaka and Boobsie Wonderland entertained guests during Forest Lake's UNDASKO 2026 kickoff concert at Forest Lake Biñan, bringing laughter and festive energy to the celebration. P-pop group AZTER delivered an energetic performance during the free concert at Forest Lake Biñan, bringing music and excitement to the celebration of life, love, and remembrance.

Later that day, Forest Lake held its Nationwide Christmas Tree Lighting across 42 participating sites. Lighted trees and Christmas decorations marked the occasion across its memorial parks, giving visitors a festive setting for the season. While the nationwide lighting took place on October 15, other Undas activities at individual sites followed their respective local schedules.

Across our parks, UNDASKO creates a welcoming Christmas setting where families can spend time together while remembering departed loved ones. The lighted trees and Christmas décor help keep them part of the season's traditions.