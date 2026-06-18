Ford Unveils Proud to Honor Package for 2027 Super Duty to Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

Ford releases a limited-edition cosmetic package for the 2027 Super Duty featuring a red, white, and blue American flag graphic, with proceeds supporting veterans' families.

To commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, Ford Motor Company has unveiled a limited-edition cosmetic package for its 2027 Super Duty heavy-duty pickup truck line.

Dubbed the Proud to Honor Package, this exclusive option transforms the already imposing F-250, F-350, and F-450 models into mobile tributes to American patriotism. The centerpiece is a bold red, white, and blue American flag graphic applied to both sides of the truck, accompanied by black-finished wheels on dual-rear-wheel configurations. Only available with the black exterior paint option, the package is offered for XL, XLT, King Ranch, and Platinum trims.

Developed by Ford's in-house customization shop, Ford Custom Garage, the package includes a three-year, 36,000-mile supplemental warranty and can be ordered directly through Ford dealerships. According to Ford, the design is meant to be a visual powerhouse and a rolling tribute to American grit, ensuring the Super Duty turns heads even more than its massive size already guarantees. Inside, the cabin remains unchanged from the standard Super Duty, with no performance upgrades included in the package.

However, the Proud to Honor Package carries deeper meaning through its charitable component. A portion of the proceeds from each package sold will be donated to Blue Star Families, a nonprofit organization that provides support to military veterans and their families. This aspect adds a layer of significance, allowing buyers to celebrate national pride while contributing to a worthy cause. Ford has not yet announced pricing, but with Independence Day approaching, an official announcement is expected soon.

The 2027 Super Duty itself continues to be a leader in the heavy-duty segment, known for its exceptional towing capacity, advanced technology features, and rugged durability. This special package underscores Ford's commitment to honoring American heritage while offering customers a unique way to express their patriotism. In related automotive news, Harley-Davidson recently announced the return of its iconic Super Glide model for a limited release of 2,500 units.

Meanwhile, Nissan has introduced the refreshed Kicks in Japan, prompting comparisons with its ASEAN counterpart. These developments highlight a trend of limited-edition and special packages across the automotive industry. For Ford, the Proud to Honor Package is not just a cosmetic upgrade but a statement of national pride and community support. The combination of striking visual design, exclusive availability, and charitable giving makes this package a compelling choice for Super Duty buyers looking to celebrate America's milestone anniversary.

As the 250th celebration approaches, expect more such patriotic offerings from various brands, but Ford's takes center stage with its blend of utility and symbolism





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