Ford Reverses Course, Confirms Electric Fiesta, New Baby Bronco, and More

Ford has released its new product plan for the next few years in Europe, and it includes a B-segment hatchback that will combine distinct design with Ford’s signature driving dynamics. The car will be electric and will feature race-to-road capabilities.

Ford has been taking a long, hard look at itself in the mirror, and it has clearly decided that perhaps killing off the little Fiesta wasn’t such a good idea.

Who’d have thunk it? Anyway, we only know this because Ford has released its new product plan for the next few years in Europe, and that plan includes a B-segment hatchback that will combine distinct design with Ford’s signature driving dynamics. And it’ll be electric. Surely they wouldn’t dare call it anything other than a Fiesta?

The little supermini will apparently feature race-to-road capabilities, with Ford’s wider strategy relying on links to its rallying history. Ford’s new European lineup will deliver multi-energy vehicles where thrill and adventure coexist with control and precision—built to handle the unique challenges of Europe’s alpine passes, cobblestoned streets, and winding roads.

The little definitely-a-Fiesta will be built in Europe and will launch before the end of 2029, and it’ll be joined by another small electric SUV that will also apparently be ‘rally-bred’ in its design and drive. Next-gen Puma, anyone? Or perhaps a smaller take on the Mach-E Rally? Elsewhere, two hybrid-ized rally-bred crossovers will be launched in the same timeframe, and all this talk of bread is really making us hungry.

What’s really whetting our appetites is news that a ‘multi-energy’ baby Bronco has been confirmed for production at Ford’s plant in Valencia from 2028 onwards. That could be very cool indeed. Ford Pro will also launch a couple of new models in the next few years, with the pair designed for very different but equally demanding jobs.

So, in the heavyweight corner is a new Ranger Super Duty, which will be able to tow 4,500kg with a near 2,000kg payload thanks to heavy-duty suspension, underbody protection and higher ground clearance. In a considerably lighter weight category will be a new Transit City—a simple, affordable all-electric van for city-based businesses





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Ford Fiesta Electric Baby Bronco Ranger Super Duty Transit City

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