Ford Ranger Wildtrak-X and New Variants Homologated in the Philippines

Ford Philippines has secured LTO homologation for three new Ranger models, including the performance-oriented Wildtrak-X with a 3.0L V6 diesel. This variant positions itself below the Raptor, offering 247hp and 600Nm of torque. Also approved are a Ranger Limited and an unnamed 2.0L diesel variant, expanding the lineup for pickup enthusiasts.

Ford may not be participating in this year's Philippine International Motor Show, but the Blue Oval is making some noise elsewhere. The Land Transportation Office recently published homologation papers for three curious Ranger models, and this comes shortly after we saw approvals for new Everest and Territory Hybrid variants.

Firstly, there is a new Ranger Limited, equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel mill and a 4x4 drivetrain. It is followed by a Ranger with no variant name, as it comes with a familiar 2.0-liter diesel engine. That powertrain is likely the same one on the current XLS and XLT Ranger models.

Finally, there is a very interesting Ranger Wildtrak-X, and it has a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6, the same one found on the homologation papers for the Everest Platinum. It then gets a 4x4 drive system as well, along with a 10-speed automatic transmission. If Ford Philippines is indeed bringing this in, then the Ranger Wildtrak-X would effectively be second in command to the Ranger Raptor V6.

While this Ranger makes less horsepower, 247hp compared to the Raptor's 392hp, it edges the latter in torque, producing 600Nm against 500Nm. The Ranger Wildtrak-X was first released in 2024 in Australia, where it was built with wider axle tracks and Bilstein position-sensitive dampers. Back then, it used Ford's 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel, but that has since been discontinued Down Under.

Generally, Raptor models are in a class of their own, which could make the Ranger Wildtrak-X a more accessible option for truckers looking for rugged styling and more power. The Limited variant could also serve as a premium pickup for those who aren't willing to pay Raptor money, or those who don't need 4x4 capability. After releasing the rear-wheel drive Mustang Mach-E in April, Ford has yet to announce what its next launch will be.

So far, there are three strong possibilities in the Ranger, Everest, and Territory, with plenty of variants between them. Which one would you want to see first? The arrival of these homologation documents suggests that Ford is expanding its lineup in the Philippines with more performance-oriented and luxury-focused pickup trucks. The Ranger Wildtrak-X, in particular, stands out as a potential middle ground between the standard Rangers and the high-performance Raptor.

With its V6 diesel engine and enhanced off-road hardware, it could appeal to enthusiasts who want capability without the extreme price tag. Meanwhile, the Ranger Limited and the unnamed variant offer more conventional options for buyers who prioritize value and everyday usability. The Philippine automotive market has shown a growing appetite for versatile pickups, and Ford seems poised to cater to that demand with these new models.

As the brand continues to electrify its portfolio with the Mustang Mach-E and upcoming Territory Hybrid, it remains committed to its core strengths in trucks and SUVs. The next few months will be crucial as Ford decides which of these variants to launch first, potentially reshaping its position in the competitive pickup segment. For now, all eyes are on the LTO approvals as a sign of what is to come from the Blue Oval in the Philippines





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Ford Ranger Wildtrak-X Philippines Homologation Pickup

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