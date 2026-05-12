Ford Philippines Unveils Exciting Employee Pricing Program for May 2024

Ford Philippines announces the return of its highly anticipated Employee Pricing Program for May 2024, offering significant discounts and special deals on popular Ford models, including the Ranger, Everest, Mustang Mach-E, and Territory Hybrid. The promotion extends beyond vehicles, with discounts on maintenance services and family-friendly events planned for Ford Family Weekend from May 14 to 17, 2024.

Ford enthusiasts in the Philippines have much to celebrate this May as the highly anticipated Employee Pricing Program makes its return. This promotional event offers customers the rare chance to purchase popular Ford models at significantly discounted prices, typically reserved for the brand’s employees.

This round, Ford Philippines is highlighting several key models, including the Ford Ranger, Everest, Mustang Mach-E, and Territory Hybrid, alongside other select vehicles, ensuring there’s an offer to suit every preference. For those eyeing the renowned Ford Ranger pickup truck, this month presents an exceptional opportunity. Customers can secure the vehicle with a substantial cash discount of up to P340,000. Alternatively, they can opt for an attractive all-in downpayment of just P59,000 or a manageable monthly installment of P15,167.

SUV lovers need not feel left out, as the robust Ford Everest is also part of the promotion. Buyers can take advantage of a cash discount reaching up to P180,000, a low all-in downpayment starting at P69,000, or a monthly fee from P19,048. For those eager to experience electric driving, the Mustang Mach-E, Ford’s premier battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in the Philippines, is available with a generous cash saving of up to P600,000.

Additionally, buyers can enjoy a 0% interest rate offer with a 50% downpayment spread over 60 months of amortization. The Ford Territory Hybrid is also part of the promotion, with its Trend trim offering a choice between P15,000 in cash savings or a complimentary two-year scheduled service plan.

Meanwhile, the Titanium X variant is available with a P50,000 cash discount or a reduced all-in downpayment of P89,000. But the savings don’t end with the newer models. Select Ford vehicles are also included in the promotion, such as the Ford Ranger XLS pickup, which can be acquired with a P99,000 cash discount, a P99,000 all-in downpayment, or a monthly fee as low as P28,392.

For those interested in the Ford Explorer 2.3L Limited EcoBoost, a significant P1,000,000 cash discount is available, or they can choose a 0% interest deal with a 20% downpayment over 60 months of amortization. Beyond vehicles, Ford Philippines is extending its discounts to maintenance services. Out-of-warranty Ford owners can now benefit from a 10% discount on Periodic Maintenance Service (PMS), which covers parts, labor, general maintenance, service, and even Ford Genuine accessories.

These offers are valid at all Ford dealerships nationwide until the end of May. Additionally, Ford fans can look forward to the Ford Family Weekend from May 14 to 16 across dealerships nationwide, and on May 17 in select locations. This event promises exciting activities, exclusives, prizes, and refreshments for families, along with access to the Employee Pricing offers and additional local dealership promotions





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ford Employee Pricing Program Ford Ranger Discount Ford Everest Promotion Mustang Mach-E Savings Ford Territory Hybrid Deals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines: Imminent Sugar Shortage Puts Marcos Sr.'s Legacy of Supply Control at StakePres. Marcos Jr. declines import proposal, PANEL says unchecked substitutes threaten local industry's viability; Senator and PANEL advocate for tighter regulations

Read more »

Guide to Navigating the VAT Refund Process with the Bureau of Internal Revenue in the PhilippinesA comprehensive overview of VAT refund eligibility, required documentation, and the audit process for Philippine businesses seeking to recover unutilized input VAT.

Read more »

Onic Philippines Extends Comeback Victory Streak Against Aurora Gaming in MPL Philippines, Dimming Playoff HopesOnic Philippines secured a 2-1 reverse sweep against Aurora Gaming in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 17 Week 7. The win boosted Onic's playoff push while further dimming Aurora's playoff hopes. Frince 'Super Frince' Ramirez and Cyric 'K1NGKONG' Perez were outstanding in the crucial encounters.

Read more »

The Other Ford and GM in the Philippines: Vietnamese Cars Overlooked Opportunity for Local ManufacturingThe news text discusses the missed opportunity for local manufacturing in the Philippines due to the downfall of the Marcos regime, focusing on the Progressive Car Manufacturing Program (PCMP) and the lack of support from the new government after the EDSA Revolution.

Read more »