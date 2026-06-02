Ford Escape to Return as Electric Crossover by 2029

Ford plans to revive the Escape as a fully electric crossover built on its new Universal EV platform, with production starting in 2029 at the Louisville plant. The move follows the cancellation of several other EV projects and marks a strategic shift toward affordable electric vehicles.

December 2025 marked a pivotal moment for Ford Motor Company, as the automaker made two significant decisions that reshaped its product lineup. First, it officially ended production of the Ford Escape , a compact crossover that had been a staple in the brand's lineup for over two decades.

Second, Ford scaled back its ambitious electric vehicle plans, canceling several models in development and recording a massive P1.144 trillion impairment charge. However, recent reports suggest that both of these moves may be reversed with the introduction of a single new vehicle. According to Ford Authority, the Escape nameplate is set to return as a fully electric crossover, with production scheduled to begin in 2029 at Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky.

This new model will be built on Ford's Universal Electric Vehicle (UEV) platform, a flexible architecture designed to underpin a range of future EVs with improved cost efficiency and scalability. The Universal EV platform is a cornerstone of Ford's second-generation electric vehicle strategy. The first model to utilize this platform will be a budget-friendly midsize pickup truck, expected to launch in 2027.

Following that, the all-electric Escape is anticipated to be the second vehicle on this platform, signaling Ford's commitment to electrifying its popular nameplates. The decision to resurrect the Escape as an EV comes as Ford aims to capitalize on the growing demand for compact electric crossovers, a segment that has become increasingly competitive with offerings from Tesla, Hyundai, Kia, and Volkswagen.

By leveraging a shared platform, Ford hopes to reduce development costs and achieve economies of scale, potentially making the Escape EV more affordable than its predecessors. However, the company has not officially confirmed these plans, and details remain speculative. For the Philippine market, the return of the Ford Escape could be a significant development, albeit with potential challenges.

The Escape has not been sold in the Philippines for nearly a decade, replaced by models like the Territory, which is sourced from Ford's regional factories in China and Thailand. The Territory, along with the Ranger and Everest, are positioned as competitively priced offerings for the local market.

In contrast, the Escape EV, if imported from the United States, could face higher tariffs and shipping costs, making it less price-competitive. However, Ford's new EV platform is designed to reduce production costs significantly, and it remains to be seen whether the company can price the Escape EV attractively for international markets.

If Ford decides to produce the Escape EV in a region with lower manufacturing costs, such as Thailand or China, it could become a viable option for the Philippines. For now, the prospect of an electric Escape remains an exciting possibility for enthusiasts and eco-conscious consumers alike, as Ford continues to navigate the transition to an all-electric future





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