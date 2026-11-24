Ariana Grande joins Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in Focker In-Law, a Universal Pictures sequel that critics say brings fresh energy to the franchise.

Focker In-Law, the latest installment in the Meet the Parents franchise, arrives with a new face at its center. Ariana Grande joins Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller in a comedy directed and written by John Hamburg, who also co-wrote the previous three films. The film was shown at its UK premiere in London on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, and it is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for strong language and suggestive references. The film runs 105 minutes and is distributed by Universal Pictures.

The review published by the film's critic gives Focker In-Law two and a half stars out of four. The critic argues that Grande's presence is the main reason the sequel works, reviving a series that the critic describes as moribund.

Also read Davao Councilor Calls for Juvenile Justice Law Overhaul

Ariana Grande Plays Olivia, the Disruptive New Girlfriend

Ariana Grande plays Olivia, a corporate coach and former FBI hostage negotiator who is the girlfriend of Greg Focker's son. She travels to New York for Robert De Niro's birthday celebrations and to meet the family for the first time.

In this installment, De Niro's character Jack has softened into a vegan health enthusiast who enjoys tofu and Peloton workouts. He gives the role of antagonist to Grande, who becomes the counterweight to Ben Stiller's Greg, a protective father who is not convinced his son's girlfriend is the right match.

Advertisement

The story opens with a chance encounter on a flight. Greg, played by Stiller, runs into Olivia when both are strangers. He tries to sneak into the first class bathroom and hides from the flight crew by jumping into her seat. Olivia accuses him of stealing from her purse, and the encounter ends with an embarrassing public pat-down.

Critics Point to Familiar Callbacks and Mixed Comedy

Focker In-Law leans heavily on the franchise's past, with callbacks to Mr. Jinx the cat, the spiky flight attendant played by Kali Rocha, and cremated ashes. The polygraph machine and its needles spiking on a paper scroll also return, which the critic describes as a greatest hits compendium.

Jack's new pet is a German shepherd that responds to commands in German, and it snarls often at Greg while adoring Olivia. Jack also bonds with Olivia almost immediately, which leaves Greg puzzled, since he remembers how hard it was to earn a place in Jack's circle of trust when he was younger.

The critic says the comedy is at its weakest when it feels like an extended episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Some surreal touches, including a cameo from Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and a performance of John Legend's All of Me, are singled out as memorable, though the review notes the latter may ruin the song for some viewers.

Advertisement

Why Grande Carries the Sequel Forward

Grande's performance is the central reason the review recommends the film. Her character shifts between doe-eyed innocence and an intense, steely, no-nonsense demeanor, and the critic credits her with giving the franchise the jolt it needed.

The review also notes that Olivia accuses Greg of being an overly involved parent, while Greg begins to feel that Olivia is using mind games to get her way. Greg tells her, I am not one of your marionettes, and the two circle each other warily for most of the film, even after their first official meeting on the ground.

For audiences, the review suggests Focker In-Law is a holiday-season comedy, closing with the advice to dig in this Thanksgiving. Viewers looking for a sharper take on the franchise may find its new lead the most rewarding part of the film.