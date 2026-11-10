Judge orders psychiatric exam for Thomas Markle on child pornography charge

A US judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Thomas Markle, 82, after his arrest on a child pornography possession charge. He was released to home detention and electronic monitoring.

A US federal judge has ordered a psychiatric examination for Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, after his arrest for alleged possession of images of child sexual abuse.

Thomas Markle, 82, was taken into custody by FBI agents at the retirement home where he lives in Lakeland, Florida, and made an initial court appearance in Tampa on Friday. US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin issued the order on Friday, citing Markle's health condition, advanced age and lack of recall. The judge did not provide further details about his medical situation.

Also read PNP finds no evidence yet linking Thomas Markle Jr. to father's child sex abuse case

Judge Orders Psychiatric Exam

She said she found reasonable cause to believe Markle may suffer from a mental disease or defect that makes him unable to understand the nature and consequences of the case or to assist properly in his defense. Griffin appointed Dr Amie Gerodimos, a forensic psychiatrist, to conduct an independent examination and provide a report on Markle's mental state by November 20.

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The judge also said the initial court appearance raised questions in her mind about whether Markle was competent to face prosecution. Markle is charged with one federal count of possession of child pornography. No plea was entered during the hearing. The judge permitted him to be released from custody on personal recognizance, on the condition that he submit to home detention and electronic monitoring.

According to an FBI affidavit filed in court, federal agents seized the material from two Los Angeles-area storage units Markle had rented since 2008. The Justice Department said he allegedly kept child sexual abuse material, including sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls, in those units for nearly two decades. The material was described as part of a cache of slides, film negatives and books.

Abuse Images Found in Philippines

One photo allegedly showed a naked girl in a room that appeared to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines, where Markle previously resided for some time. Investigators also allegedly found pictures of child sex abuse at Markle's former home in the Philippines and at a storage unit he rented in Mexico.

The FBI affidavit said two explicit photographs showed Markle posed with a naked underage girl, along with other images of him with children in various stages of undress. Markle had been living in Cebu in the Philippines until reportedly returning to the United States this year. He was most recently a nursing home patient in Lakeland, Florida, according to the Daily Mail. FBI Director Kash Patel commented on the case on Friday.

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He said Markle targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions. The Justice Department also outlined the allegations of material kept in the Los Angeles-area storage units and other locations. Meghan Markle said last month that she was deeply distressed by accusations that her father possessed images of child sexual abuse. The Tampa-based federal public defender assigned to represent Thomas Markle, Mary Claire Wolf, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Report Due By November 20

The judge's order followed the hearing where she said she found reasonable cause to believe Markle may be mentally incompetent. Griffin based her findings on unspecified information provided about his health condition, his advanced age and his lack of recall. The psychiatric exam is intended to produce a diagnosis and a finding on his mental fitness to stand trial. Markle remains free under home detention and electronic monitoring while the evaluation proceeds.

The case is being handled in federal court in Tampa, Florida, where the charge was filed. A report from the forensic psychiatrist is due by November 20.