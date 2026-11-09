Flexible office leasing rises 48% as Metro Manila office demand falls

Flexible workspaces grew 48% in transactions and 185% in net take-up in the first nine months of 2026, while Metro Manila office leasing fell 26% and Colliers cut its full-year demand forecast.

Flexible office space was the only growth driver in the Philippine office market in the first nine months of 2026, posting a 48 percent year-on-year increase in transactions even as demand for traditional office space declined.

Colliers Philippines said flexible workspace net take-up rose 185 percent year on year, reaching 7,600 seats in the first nine months of 2026. The advisory firm has recalibrated its year-end forecasts after a stagnant third quarter and expectations of slow leasing in the final quarter.

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Flexible Office Demand Drives Market Growth

Kevin Jara, director and head of office services-tenant representation at Colliers Philippines, said the main enemy of the office market is uncertainty driven by domestic politics, the corruption scandal, the impeachment trial and the war in the Middle East. Jara added that peso depreciation, which could be an advantage for investors, is being neutralized by high inflation and interest rates.

Speaking at the company virtual Q3 2026 Philippine Property Market Briefing on Oct. 28, he described the office market as cautious due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and domestic economic and political pressures. Jara said choosing flexible office space is a risk mitigation measure used by companies to manage uncertainty. It reduces the initial cash outlay and relieves occupiers of financing pressure through all-in pricing, bundling rent, utilities and construction costs in service agreements with providers.

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An operating expense model replaces a large capital outlay with a predictable monthly office cost. In 9M 2026, Metro Manila posted only 500,000 square meters of office transactions, 26 percent lower than the 673,000 sq.m. recorded a year earlier. Provincial leasing dropped even more sharply to 105,000 sq.m. , down 50 percent year on year.

Fort Bonifacio and Makati central business district were the top-performing submarkets in Metro Manila, while Cebu continued to lead the provincial market. Almost all occupier segments except flexible workspace providers saw a year-on-year decline in transactions. The information technology and business process management industry posted 197,000 sq.m. of leasing in 9M 2026, down 18 percent year on year. IBPAP recalibrated 2028 Roadmap reflects a changing industry pivoting from traditional headcount expansion toward higher-value capabilities and AI-enabled talent.

Supply Expansion and New Locations

Flexible workspace supply is expanding to meet appetite. Nine new centers added approximately 2,325 seats in the third quarter, bringing total inventory to about 60,400 seats, with another 2,700 seats expected in the fourth quarter. Fort Bonifacio and Makati CBD accounted for 57 percent of flex expansion activity. Flexible workspace supply is broadening across Metro Manila, with 10,200 total available seats as of the third quarter, Jara reported.

New flexible workspace locations include Robinsons Exxa Tower, Four NEO, Ayala Malls the 30th, Sayva Financial Center, Alveo Park Triangle Tower, Gentry Corporate Plaza, Six Neo and Robinsons Summit Center. While major operators lead the expansion, new players have also entered the market. Overall Metro Manila vacancy rose to 19.5 percent in the third quarter of 2026, following the completion of new office buildings in Makati Fringe and Arca South.

With soft demand likely to persist through year-end, Colliers expects vacancy to hold at this level. Deferred completions should help, as only about 141,000 sq.m. of new supply is expected in the fourth quarter. Colliers has revised its full-year net demand forecast to 165,000 sq.m. , just over half of its initial forecast of 300,000 sq.m.

Continued uncertainty and high costs have made many occupiers hesitant to commit. Jara said risk mitigation would still be a key factor in occupiers decisions on office space. He noted that headcount growth in most industries is still on track. The IT-BPM industry is expected to increase its workforce to more than 2 million people by 2028.

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AI Transformation Shapes Office Needs

Global capability centers are reportedly expanding their headcounts by around 3 to 10 percent annually. Business is still growing, but it is not necessarily translating into office space, Jara said. The office market is undergoing a transition period, where occupiers are still figuring out how work transformed by AI will translate into real estate and affect office space needs.

The 2026 Colliers Occupier Workplace results for Manila showed that occupiers believe AI greatest impact over the next three years will be on productivity and output. The survey showed occupiers believed AI will have the most impact in creating new roles and increasing project-based and cross-functional teams, which will require different workspaces for collaboration, training and tech-enabled spaces. AI transformation of work presents new opportunities for the growth of global capability centers, which provide higher-value work needed to use AI.

We see GCCs as a growing driver or enabler for office demand, Jara said. According to Jara, GCCs are expanding into the Philippines, the second largest destination for delivery centers of excellence after India, with Metro Manila accounting for more than 80 percent of GCC footprint in the country. India hosts more than 2,100 GCCs while the Philippines has only about 200, underscoring substantial runway for growth.

Global Capability Centers Fuel Growth

While Metro Manila is the main entry point for GCCs, there are significant opportunities in tier one cities like Cebu, Davao, Pangasinan and Iloilo. Traditionally, GCCs start and grow in Manila before moving to the provinces, Jara explained. We have pockets of talent supply suited for GCC operations in the provinces, where there is also a healthy pipeline in emerging roles in health care, cybersecurity, analytics and machine learning.

Jara said the continued growth of GCCs represents a bright spot amid the office sector subdued performance, and attracting more of them to the Philippines will be key to the recovery of office demand. In the view of Colliers, waiting carries its own risk, and the slowdown presents opportunities for occupiers and landlords prepared to act. For occupiers, the market is shifting in their favor.

Landlords with significant vacant space are repricing to compete, and newer supply will widen choices further. Occupiers should review their leases well ahead of expiry, giving them time to assess their options, including shifting to an OPEX model. For landlords, the priority is to remain competitive. As newer Grade A supply enters the market, aging assets, particularly those with high vacancy, will need to be repositioned.

With occupiers now having more alternatives, buildings that do not respond risk longer vacancies.