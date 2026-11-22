Five state universities expand agricultural graduate education partnerships at the Searca UC board meeting in Indonesia, focusing on joint degrees and food security.

The Philippine delegation at the Southeast Asian University Consortium for Graduate Education in Agriculture and Natural Resources comprised five distinct state universities rather than a single institutional voice. These five institutions attended the thirty-ninth Executive Board Meeting held in October at IPB University in Bogor, Indonesia. The gathering brought together leaders from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines under the secretariat of the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture.

Mariano Marcos State University, Central Luzon State University, Central Mindanao University, Visayas State University, and the University of the Philippines Los Baños formed the core Philippine presence. Mariano Marcos State University participated as an affiliate member. This five-university structure ensured representation across Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, reflecting the diverse regional agricultural mandates held by each institution.

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Diverse Agricultural Mandates Drive Consortium Strategy

Each participating university brings a unique home context shaped by specific crops, climates, farming systems, and community needs. Central Luzon State University focuses on rice-based systems that are critical to national food supply. Central Mindanao University addresses upland and plantation agriculture relevant to the southern island region.

Visayas State University manages expertise in root crops, coconut production, fisheries, and coastal livelihoods. The University of the Philippines Los Baños centers its work on research and policy formulation. Mariano Marcos State University covers dry-zone farming in the Ilocos region. This diversity allows the consortium to address varied agricultural challenges across Southeast Asia.

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Other participating universities included IPB University, Universitas Gadjah Mada, and Universitas Brawijaya from Indonesia. Universiti Putra Malaysia represented Malaysia. Kasetsart University and Maejo University represented Thailand. Associate members Tokyo University of Agriculture and National Taiwan University also sent representatives to the board meeting.

Leadership Calls for Deepened Academic Mobility

IPB University Rector Alim Setiawan Slamet and Searca Center Director Mercedita Sombilla presided over the meeting as co-chairs. Director Sombilla described the consortium as a mechanism for pooling institutional strengths and widening learning opportunities linked to agriculture and rural life. She urged members to extend current partnerships.

She emphasized the need to develop workable arrangements that would make academic mobility and joint graduate education more accessible to students. This approach aligns with the public mandates of Philippine state universities, which are tasked with supporting national development and assisting local governments. These institutions generate research that extension workers and decision-makers can apply directly to farming communities.

The board accepted two new affiliate members during the session: The University of Reading in the United Kingdom and Hasanuddin University in Indonesia. This expansion strengthens the international network and provides new avenues for collaboration. Members discussed how these additions could further enhance graduate education programs.

Joint Degrees and Micro-Credentials Shape Future Cooperation

Discussions centered on deepening collaborative graduate education through dual, double, and joint degree arrangements. Participants shared experiences with these programs, noting that institutional priorities and curriculum compatibility would shape future cooperation. The board urged members to widen chances for student exchange and joint supervision.

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Progress on the Master of Science in Food Security and Climate Change program was reviewed. Universiti Putra Malaysia reported starting to offer this program under the title Master in Food Security. Kasetsart University stated it is still working to complete the program within its Faculty of Agriculture. These developments indicate a growing regional focus on climate resilience.

Members also examined the Erasmus Plus Postgraduate Micro-Credentials for Food Security and Climate Change project. This project offers five online modules covering food security and nutrition resilience, carbon neutrality, risk assessment, spatial analytics, and environmental leadership and communication. Partner institutions developed these modules to provide flexible study options for graduate students and professionals.

2027 Event Hosts Secure Regional Academic Activities

The board settled the hosts for the consortium major activities in 2027. Visayas State University will host the Summer School, gathering graduate students for lectures, fieldwork, group projects, and cultural exchange. This event provides a platform for practical learning and networking.

Mariano Marcos State University will host the Graduate Forum, allowing students to present research and obtain comments from faculty members and peers. This forum fosters academic critique and collaboration. IPB University will host the Faculty Forum, while Maejo University will host the fortieth Executive Board Meeting.

At the close of the meeting, Director Sombilla encouraged members to turn the agreements reached in Bogor into tangible opportunities for students and faculty. She emphasized the importance of collaborative initiatives that benefit the communities served by these universities. The consortium continues to build bridges for agricultural education across Southeast Asia.