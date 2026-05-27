Five people found alive in Laos cave after week-long rescue operation

A group of Thai volunteers has confirmed that five people who were trapped in a cave in Laos for about a week have been found alive, with the search for two others continuing.

Five people who had been trapped inside a cave in Laos for about a week were found alive on Wednesday, as dozens of Lao and Thai rescuers continued to search for two others, Thai volunteers said.

Five people were found alive in a cave in Laos after being trapped for a week, with rescuers continuing to search for two others. Kengkard Bongkawong, the head of the Thai rescue team, confirmed the discovery at 4:30 p.m. local time, stating that the search for the remaining two individuals would continue. The discovery was met with celebration from the Thai volunteer rescuers, who were seen cheering in a video posted by Chakrakrit Taengtung, another Thai volunteer rescuer.

The Thai volunteer group joined the rescue operation on Sunday, bringing with them a diver who had participated in the 2018 rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand. The seven Lao nationals had entered the cave in Xaisomboun province last week to search for gold, but were trapped when heavy rain and a landslide blocked their exit, according to a local volunteer group and state-run Lao Phattha News.

The rescue operation drew global attention, involving British and other foreign divers, US military personnel, and other international support. The incident highlights the importance of international cooperation in responding to complex rescue operations. The Thai volunteer group's involvement in the rescue operation is a testament to the country's commitment to helping those in need, both domestically and internationally. The rescue operation is ongoing, with rescuers continuing to search for the remaining two individuals.

The discovery of the five people trapped in the cave is a positive development, but the search for the remaining two individuals remains a pressing concern. The international community is closely following the situation, with many offering support and assistance to the rescue efforts. The incident serves as a reminder of the risks and challenges associated with cave exploration, and the importance of taking necessary precautions to ensure safety.

The Thai volunteer group's expertise and experience played a crucial role in the rescue operation, and their continued involvement is crucial to the success of the operation. The rescue operation is a complex and challenging task, requiring the coordination of multiple teams and international support. The incident highlights the need for continued international cooperation and support in responding to complex rescue operations.

The Thai volunteer group's involvement in the rescue operation is a positive development, and their continued commitment to helping those in need is commendable. The rescue operation is ongoing, with rescuers continuing to search for the remaining two individuals. The discovery of the five people trapped in the cave is a significant development, but the search for the remaining two individuals remains a pressing concern.

The international community is closely following the situation, with many offering support and assistance to the rescue efforts. The incident serves as a reminder of the risks and challenges associated with cave exploration, and the importance of taking necessary precautions to ensure safety. The Thai volunteer group's expertise and experience played a crucial role in the rescue operation, and their continued involvement is crucial to the success of the operation





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