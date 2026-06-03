Five Nations Elected to UN Security Council for 2027-2028 Term

Austria, Portugal, Kyrgyzstan, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zimbabwe won seats on the UN Security Council in an election at the General Assembly. Germany lost its bid for a Western European seat, while Kyrgyzstan secured its first-ever council seat after a prolonged voting process.

At United Nations headquarters in New York City, an election was held on June 3, 2026, to select five non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for two-year terms beginning January 1, 2027.

Austria, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zimbabwe were elected. Austria and Portugal secured the two seats allocated to the Western European and Others Group (WEOG). Germany, which had actively campaigned, placed third with 104 votes, compared to Austria's 131 and Portugal's 134. For the Asia-Pacific seat, Kyrgyzstan prevailed after four rounds of voting, achieving the required two-thirds majority with 142 votes against 49, earning its first-ever seat on the Council.

Zimbabwe won the African Group seat, and Trinidad and Tobago won the Latin American and Caribbean Group seat. The newly elected members will replace Somalia, Panama, Denmark, Greece, and Pakistan respectively.

Meanwhile, Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Latvia, and Liberia will serve as the other non-permanent members until the end of 2027. Additionally, the UN General Assembly elected Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman as president of its 81st session, which will commence in September





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UN Security Council Non-Permanent Members Election Austria Portugal Kyrgyzstan Trinidad And Tobago Zimbabwe Germany

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines Seeks Non-Permanent Seat on UN Security CouncilThe Philippines is campaigning for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027-2028 term, with the vote scheduled for June 3, 2026. The election requires a two-thirds majority in the UN General Assembly and involves a secret ballot process. The country has engaged in over three years of diplomatic efforts led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and foreign secretaries. The Security Council is the UN's most powerful body, tasked with maintaining international peace and security.

Read more »

Philippines, Kyrgyzstan vie for UN Security Council seatMember states of the United Nations vote for new non-permanent members of the Security Council, with the Philippines and Kyrgyzstan vying for the Asia-Pacific Group seat.

Read more »

Philippines loses UN Security Council bid to KyrgyzstanThe Security Council is considered the most powerful body within the United Nations

Read more »

Zimbabwe, Austria, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago, and Kyrgyzstan Elected to UNSCZimbabwe, Austria, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago, and Kyrgyzstan have been named new members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), replacing Somalia, Panama, Denmark, and Greece. The Philippines and Kyrgyzstan were competing for a seat in the Asia-Pacific Group.

Read more »