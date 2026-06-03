Five Eyes Alliance Warns of Chinese Military Intelligence Campaign Using Online Platforms

The Five Eyes intelligence alliance has issued an unprecedented joint bulletin detailing how Chinese military intelligence services use professional networking sites to recruit individuals with access to classified information, targeting government, military, and related sectors for strategic advantage.

A joint bulletin issued by the domestic security agencies of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand-the Five Eyes alliance-has revealed a broad and systematic campaign by Chinese military intelligence services to infiltrate and recruit individuals with access to sensitive government, military, and economic information.

According to the bulletin titled "Safeguarding Our Secrets," these intelligence operations exploit a wide array of professional networking platforms and online recruitment services to identify and target current and former government officials, military personnel, and others who might have privileged access to classified data. The agencies state that the ultimate objective is to acquire intelligence that would provide China with a strategic and tactical advantage over the Five Eyes nations.

This marks the first time such a coordinated warning has been issued by the alliance, elevating the threat from isolated national alerts to a unified, multinational concern. The bulletin underscores the aggressive and adaptive nature of the recruitment strategy, which moves beyond traditional espionage to leverage digital tools and social engineering on a large scale.

The Five Eyes agencies specify that Chinese intelligence operatives are particularly focused on individuals specializing in defense, foreign affairs, and intelligence, as well as military personnel-especially those stationed in the Indo-Pacific region. The targeting extends to journalists, think tank researchers, and even those with peripheral or indirect access to governmental data. The recruitment approach often involves creating fake professional profiles or posing as legitimate recruiters on platforms like LinkedIn, then cultivating relationships with potential recruits.

Once trust is established, the recruits are pressured to provide confidential information under the pretext of fulfilling contracts for "unspecified clients" tied to the Chinese government. Financial incentives are offered, with payments ranging from a few hundred to several thousand dollars per report, escalating for more sensitive material. This monetization of betrayal turns espionage into a transactional activity, lowering the psychological barrier for individuals to betray their nations.

China has consistently denied such allegations, dismissing them as "pure fabrication and malicious slander.

" However, the bulletin aligns with previous individual warnings from member countries. The United States has previously highlighted deceptive tactics by Chinese intelligence targeting current and former government employees, while the United Kingdom's MI5 issued a caution about Chinese espionage aimed at parliamentary officials in November. The joint statement amplifies the perceived severity and immediacy of the threat.

The Five Eyes agencies urge heightened vigilance among individuals with potential access to sensitive information, advising them to scrutinize unsolicited contact on professional networks and report suspicious activity. This collective alert not only signals a deepening of intelligence cooperation among the allied nations but also serves as a public acknowledgment of the escalating cyber- and human-intelligence challenges posed by state-sponsored actors.

The bulletin is intended to educate and protect potential targets, reinforcing that espionage in the digital age is a pervasive risk that extends beyond traditional diplomatic and military circles into the broader ecosystem of policy influence and economic competition





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Chinese Espionage Five Eyes Military Intelligence Online Recruitment Cyber Spying Government Targets Strategic Intelligence Threat Assessment

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