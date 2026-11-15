Five Arrested, Two Injured as Manila Protesters Clash With Police Near ASEAN Summit Venue

Five people were arrested and two injured when police blocked protesters marching from Liwasang Bonifacio toward the PICC during the opening of the 49th ASEAN Summit. Police cited disturbance and protest outside a designated freedom park, while the NCRPO pledged maximum tolerance and accountability.

Five individuals were arrested and two others were injured on November 15, 2026, when protesters clashed with police while attempting to march from Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila toward the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, the venue of the 49th ASEAN Summit.

The scuffle broke out after law enforcers prevented the protesters from proceeding to the summit venue. The 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit opened the same day, drawing visiting heads of state, foreign delegates, and international guests to the PICC. Manila Police District chief legal officer Police Captain Felino Nabato said the five arrested individuals were held for causing disturbance and staging a protest outside the designated freedom park.

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Tensions Rise at Bonifacio Freedom Park

Liwasang Bonifacio is itself a freedom park, and the Philippine National Police earlier said protesters may stage rallies only at freedom parks. Super Radyo dzBB reporter Manny Vargas said tensions rose between protesters and policemen at Liwasang Bonifacio. Two persons were injured in the scuffle, one of whom said a policeman struck him on the head with a riot shield.

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Protesters alleged that police deliberately planted a nail on the wheels of a truck they planned to use as a stage for a rally at the PICC. Various groups said they intended to march to the CCP Complex, where the PICC is located, and assured the public that their action would remain peaceful.

National Capital Region Police Office action regional director Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano earlier warned protesters to respect designated freedom parks or face the full force of the law during the ASEAN summit. He stressed that the Philippines, as host of the 49th ASEAN Summit, has a responsibility to demonstrate readiness, stability, and hospitality to visiting heads of state, foreign delegates, and international guests.

Police Chief Emphasizes Restraint and Rights

The NCRPO chief also underscored that the protection of public order must never come at the expense of people's constitutional rights. He directed police personnel to exercise maximum tolerance, professionalism, restraint, and respect for human rights in dealing with demonstrators. Abrahano made clear that any allegation of wrongful arrest, unlawful dispersal, abuse of authority, or other police misconduct will be taken seriously and will not be tolerated.

He assured that all allegations will be investigated and any personnel found to have violated the law or police operational procedures will be held accountable. Instead of forcing the issue, ground commanders will talk to rallyists and ask them to find another place where they can conduct their rallies peacefully, according to NCRPO spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Hazel Asilo. The instruction reflects the leadership's call for restraint while authorities balance public order with the right to peaceful assembly.

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The arrests and injuries highlighted the tension between security preparations for a major international summit and the demands of protest groups seeking to make their voices heard near the venue. The PNP has maintained that rallies are allowed in freedom parks but not along routes leading to the PICC. Police have not released the names of the five arrested individuals or the two injured persons.

Investigation Pending for Alleged Police Misconduct

Authorities have also not announced whether charges will be filed, pending investigation and possible review of police conduct during the dispersal. The NCRPO said it will review the circumstances of the confrontation, including the protesters' allegation about the damaged truck. Any finding of misconduct, the police leadership said, will be met with accountability under the law and established operational procedures. The 49th ASEAN Summit continues in Manila and Pasay, with security forces deployed across key routes and venues.

Protest groups have said they will press ahead with plans to assemble peacefully, while police have urged them to stay within designated freedom parks.