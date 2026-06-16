Fisherfolk in Ligawasan Marsh adapt to changing environment

Fisherfolk in Ligawasan Marsh, Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao del Sur, are adapting to a changing environment due to climate change, rising costs, and declining fish catch. They are now fishing at night to avoid the heat and to catch fish more easily, but even with this shift in schedule, catching enough fish is no longer guaranteed.

Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao del Sur (MindaNews / 16 June 2026) - Before sunrise, fishing boats in Barangay Langgapanan are already moving through narrow waterways hidden within the darkness of the marshland.

Nets are checked one last time, engines are started, and fisherfolk prepare for another long night on the water. This tradition, passed down from generations, used to begin at dawn. Now, many fisherfolk prefer to fish at night instead. The heat during the day has become harder to endure, while cooler nighttime waters offer better chances of catching fish.

What was once an early morning routine is slowly changing under the pressure of climate, rising costs, and declining fish catch. Across Central Mindanao, communities surrounding Ligawasan Marsh are adapting to environmental changes that make survival more uncertain for families who depend almost entirely on fishing. Fisherfolk navigate the waters of Ligawasan Marsh in Barangay Langgapanan, Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao del Sur. They operate fishing boats and set fish traps across the marsh, which is covered with aquatic vegetation.

Photo by MICHAEL B. KANDAY Muslimin Salih, 31, father of four children, has spent years navigating the waters of Ligawasan Marsh. Before leaving for another trip, he quietly fixes his nets beside his small wooden boat. Having spent much of his life fishing in the marsh, he says the changes in its waters are now impossible to ignore.

According to Salih, their usual fish catch was around 50 kilograms of fish per trip, but now many return with only 15 to 20 kilograms, especially during periods of extreme heat and erratic weather. Because of the extreme heat, daytime fishing has become more exhausting.

As a result, many of them prefer nighttime trips as colder temperatures and calmer waters make fish easier to locate. Even with this shift in schedule, however, catching enough fish is no longer guaranteed. For many of them, a catch of at least 30 kilograms is needed to cover fuel expenses and contribute to household needs, leaving many families struggling when the daily catch falls below that level.

Ligawasan Marsh spans approximately 288,000 hectares across the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, North Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat. It serves as a vital flood buffer, fisheries habitat, and livelihood source for thousands of families. For these communities, the wetland is more than water; it is where they earn income, buy food, and send their children to school. Kalim Kudos, 35, refuels his motorized boat in preparation for a full day of fishing amid thick water hyacinths.

Photo by Michael Kanday But fisherfolk report the marsh has become increasingly unpredictable. Water levels shift more frequently, dry periods feel longer, and sudden rain interrupts fishing trips. Fish are harder to find than in previous years. Most fishermen now spend around ₱100 or more on gasoline per trip.

On low-catch days, many return home without even covering their fuel expenses. Kalim Kudos, 35, a long-time fisherman from Barangay Langgapanan, said the rising cost of fishing and declining catch have made it increasingly difficult to earn a living from the marsh.

Aden mga gay a nalsangan bu i makambalingan su gastus nay, uged aden bun mga gay a apya tanggung na di nay den gabawi (There are days when we are only able to break even on our expenses, but there are also days when we cannot even recover the cost of gasoline. ) he said. According to him, daily income from fishing used to range from around ₱800 to ₱2,000, depending on catch size and conditions.

At present, earnings have dropped to about ₱700 to ₱1,000 per trip, with some days even falling below this when fish catch is poor or fuel costs are not recovered. His experience reflects the situation faced by many fishermen in the community, who continue to venture into the marsh despite growing uncertainty over their daily earnings.

Ecological Indicators of Water Quality and Marshland Impact Area (MARia) Index of Ligawasan Marsh: a critically important wetland in the Southern Mindanao, Philippines. published in, expanding agricultural activities and land-use changes surrounding Ligawasan Marsh are contributing to environmental pressures in the area. The research was conducted under a project supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology-BARMM (MOST-BARMM), highlighting environmental changes affecting the marsh ecosystem. Extreme heat has forced fisherfolk in the Ligawasan Marsh to fish in the evening.

Photo by MICHAEL B. KANDAY researchers, the study found elevated phosphate and mercury levels associated with expanding croplands and urbanization, as well as a strong correlation between land-use changes and water quality indicators. These findings confirm what local fisherfolk have long observed: changing water conditions, declining fish catch, and growing difficulty in sustaining their livelihoo





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Ligawasan Marsh Climate Change Rising Costs Declining Fish Catch Fishing Fisherfolk Environment Water Quality

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