Residents of Cabalitian and local resort owners clash with fish cage operators over environmental damage and declining tourism, with illegal structures doubling despite official orders.

Fishing activities in Cabalitian have been significantly disrupted due to a growing conflict involving fish cages and local residents. Jasmin Gabriel-Galban reported this development for GMA Regional TV One North Central Luzon on Monday. The dispute has escalated to the point where guards stationed at the fish cages are actively preventing local fishers from accessing their traditional shoals.

Environmental and Tourism Impact

Owners of resorts located on the island are reporting a sharp decline in tourist arrivals to the area. They attribute this drop in visitors directly to the presence of the fish cages. The situation has been further complicated by reports of a strong foul smell emanating from the water. Locals believe this odor is caused by dying milkfish within the fish pens, leading to skin irritation among those exposed to the seawater.

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Legal Violations and Non-Compliance

A primary source of contention is the location of these structures. The area where the fish cages are installed does not fall within the designated mariculture zone. Despite this clear regulatory violation, the operations continue. Local authorities had previously attempted to address the issue through informal channels, but formal complaints were only filed recently after the perceived harm intensified.

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Escalation of Illegal Structures

The local government issued a cease and desist order in September 2026 against two Chinese nationals responsible for the installation. The order mandated the immediate removal of the fish cages. However, instead of dismantling the structures, the operators increased their presence. The number of fish cages has risen from 33 to 40, directly defying the official directive.

Official Justifications and Further Actions

Representatives for the two Chinese nationals explained the increase by stating they needed more space. They claimed the excess milkfish in existing cages required relocation to new pens. Filipino fishers have since approached the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources. The Environmental Management Bureau has also been notified to launch an investigation into the environmental effects of the cages.