First Wave of Rice Distribution Under Biayang Bigas Program in Davao del Sur

The Provincial Government of Davao del Sur launched the first wave of rice distribution under the Biayang Bigas Program, a food assistance initiative funded through the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) Food Assistance Program of the national government.

THE Provincial Government of Davao del Sur launched the first wave of rice distribution on June 9, 2026, under the ‘Biyayang Bigas’ Program, a food assistance initiative funded through the ₱77-million Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) Food Assistance Program of the national government.

The program was kicked off in the municipality of Matanao, where 2,900 beneficiaries from 33 barangays each received a 10-kilogram sack of rice.

The 33 barangays that received the rice assistance are Asbang with 62 beneficiaries, Asinan with 58 beneficiaries, Bagumbayan with 27, Bangkal with 54, Buas with 69, Buri with 127, Camanchiles with 63, Ceboza with 70, Colonsabak with 76, Dongan-Pekong with 121, Cabasagan with 77, Kapoc with 94, Kauswagan with 83, Kibao with 70, La Suerte with 64, Langa-an with 53, Lower Marber with 80, Cabligan with 65, Manga with 112, New Katipunan with 90, New Murcia with 90, New Visayas with 132, Poblacion with 193, Savoy with 172, San Jose with 100, San Miguel with 54, San Vicente with 60, Saub with 24, Sinaragan with 172, Sinawilan with 154, Tamlangon with 67, Towak with 108, and Tibongbong with 59 beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries include senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), solo parents, Indigenous Peoples (IPs), farmers, fisherfolk, transport workers such as pedicab drivers, and other families identified as needing assistance. While the funding came from the national government, the provincial government handled the implementation: from the bidding process and procurement of rice to the distribution of the assistance.

The initiative also followed the government's Sagip Saka Program, which gives priority to farmers' cooperatives as suppliers, ensuring that local rice producers also benefit from the project. According to Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) Head Geraldine Lano, the provincial government worked closely with the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) and City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) in identifying qualified beneficiaries based on guidelines set by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

To make the distribution more accessible, beneficiaries were grouped into six clusters across Matanao. The distribution on June 9 marks only the first wave of assistance. Each beneficiary will receive a total of 40 kilograms of rice throughout the year, distributed in four waves of 10 kilograms each. The same beneficiaries identified during the first distribution will continue to receive assistance in the succeeding waves.

The PSWDO chief emphasized that the program's beneficiary selection followed national government guidelines and was not determined solely by local officials. The program's beneficiary selection followed national government guidelines and was not determined solely by local officials. For beneficiary Rosamarie Sal, a member of the Indigenous Peoples community, understanding the process behind the selection is important. She appealed to fellow residents not to blame local government officials if they were not included in the list of recipients





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Rice Distribution Biyayang Bigas Program Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) Food Assi Department Of The Interior And Local Governmen Indigenous Peoples (Ips) Sagip Saka Program Rice Assistance Beneficiaries Matanao Rice Distribution Rice Assistance Beneficiaries Matanao Rice Distribution Rice Assistance Beneficiaries Matanao

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